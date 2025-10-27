Guardant Health and Zephyr AI Announce Partnership to Unlock Drug Response Predictions and Biomarker Insights

PALO ALTO, Calif. & MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guardant Health (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, and Zephyr AI, a leader in precision medicine harnessing artificial intelligence to accelerate drug development, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver novel, scalable, and actionable insights that support biopharmaceutical innovation. This collaboration will combine unique multimodal molecular data and AI/ML technology from both companies driving advancement of novel cancer biomarkers for drug development, targeted therapies selection, and response monitoring.

The partnership will be integrated with Guardant’s broader suite of Infinity AI capabilities and exemplifies both companies’ broader commitment to harnessing AI and multimodal data to empower oncologists, researchers, and biopharma developers with solutions to transform cancer patient care.

“At Guardant Health, we’ve always believed that data is key to conquering cancer,” said Helmy Eltoukhy, chairman and co-CEO of Guardant Health. “By combining our industry-leading molecular data with Zephyr AI’s advanced analytics platform, we’re taking another major step toward realizing the full potential of precision oncology—helping our biopharma partners accelerate drug development and ultimately deliver better outcomes for patients worldwide.”

Through the combination of Guardant Health’s multimodal real-world data and precision oncology insights and Zephyr’s proprietary AI technologies, the partnership will accelerate research and development for biopharma partners. This model is unique in its capability to generate predictions of targeted cancer therapy response validated by real-world data, integrating biologic interpretability features that result in actionable scientific intelligence.

“This collaboration represents the convergence of unmatched real-world data, leading-edge diagnostics and cutting-edge machine learning to enable more precise, scalable, and impactful oncology solutions,” said Allen Chao, CEO of Zephyr AI. “By working together, Guardant Health and Zephyr AI can supercharge discovery and development needed to transform cancer treatment and deliver on the promise of personalized medicines for cancer patients.”

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on guarding wellness and giving every person more time free from cancer. Founded in 2012, Guardant is transforming patient care and accelerating new cancer therapies by providing critical insights into what drives disease through its advanced blood and tissue tests, real-world data and AI analytics. Guardant tests help improve outcomes across all stages of care, including screening to find cancer early, monitoring for recurrence in early-stage cancer, and treatment selection for patients with advanced cancer. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

Guardant Health Forward-Looking Statements

About Zephyr AI

Zephyr AI is redefining precision medicine with AI-enabled software and enterprise-scale real-world data. By transforming fragmented clinical and biological information into actionable insights, Zephyr AI advances therapeutic development, patient stratification, and diagnostic innovation—bringing clarity to complexity and impact to patients. Zephyr AI’s solutions integrate seamlessly into existing workflows for rapid validation and clinical translation. Alongside its software models, Zephyr AI provides access to one of the world’s largest proprietary multimodal clinicogenomic datasets—enabling partners to explore populations, accelerate discovery, and improve trial success. For more information, visit zephyrai.bio.