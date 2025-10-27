-

Mitsubishi Electric Hydronics & IT Cooling Systems Invests in South African Sales and Services Company

Strengthening one-stop services to capture growing local demand for data center cooling solutions

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary Mitsubishi Electric Hydronics & IT Cooling Systems S.p.A. (MEHITS), headquartered in Bassano, Italian Republic, has acquired a stake in Intramech Pty Ltd., a Republic of South Africa company specializing in sales and services for applied HVAC and IT cooling systems.

By deepening its relationship with Intramech, a company with strengths in sales, service and engineering in southern Africa, Mitsubishi Electric expects to expand both companies’ know-how as well as enhance its own one-stop service capabilities for applied HVAC and IT cooling systems. In combining Mitsubishi Electric’s product lineup with Intramech’s know-how and local capabilities, the two companies will complement each other’s expertise in maintenance services, equipment engineering and system integration. Together, they will offer one-stop services, including design-related technical support, sales, installation, operation and maintenance, across southern Africa.

Data center construction is increasing worldwide, including in Africa, leading to a growing demand for IT cooling. Operators of data centers are increasingly demanding comprehensive services for cooling equipment, including installation, operation and maintenance.

The new partnerships will allow Mitsubishi Electric to strengthen its presence in southern Africa to deliver more comprehensive customer support and better meet the demand for applied HVAC and IT cooling system solutions, which is forecast to grow significantly in the regional market.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

Contacts

Customer Inquiries
Overseas Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Systems Div.
Global Strategy & Business Planning Department
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
OAD_inquiry@nj.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/bu/air-conditioning-systems/index.html

Media Inquiries
Takeyoshi Komatsu
Public Relations Division
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Tel: +81-3-3218-2332
prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/en/pr/

Industry:

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

TOKYO:6503
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Customer Inquiries
Overseas Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Systems Div.
Global Strategy & Business Planning Department
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
OAD_inquiry@nj.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/bu/air-conditioning-systems/index.html

Media Inquiries
Takeyoshi Komatsu
Public Relations Division
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Tel: +81-3-3218-2332
prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/en/pr/

More News From Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Global Collaboration Aims to Redefine Thermal Comfort in Buildings

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503), Waseda University and Technical University of Denmark announced today that they have jointly signed an agreement with The University of Sydney to develop a thermal comfort index that accurately predicts individual thermal sensations, which they plan to promote for adoption as an international standard. There is a growing demand for office environments that support the health, comfort, and productivity of workers, particularl...

Mitsubishi Electric to Collaborate with ITRI in Taiwan on Large Capacity Power-conversion Systems Using Power Semiconductors

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has concluded a basic agreement with the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) in Taiwan, in collaboration with the company’s sales company in Taiwan, Mitsubishi Electric Taiwan Co., Ltd., for a technical collaboration to develop high-voltage, high-current power conversion systems (PCSs) that use high-efficiency power semiconductors to convert electricity generated from renewable energy sourc...

Mitsubishi Electric Hydronics & IT Cooling Systems Establishes Subsidiary in Dubai

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary Mitsubishi Electric Hydronics & IT Cooling Systems S.p.A. (MEHITS), headquartered in Bassano, Italy, has established a subsidiary company, MEHITS Middle East FZCO, in the Dubai Airport Freezone in the Emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, aiming to strengthen its air conditioning business presence in the region. The new company is expected to capture growing demand for da...
Back to Newsroom