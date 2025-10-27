H2SITE strengthens its leadership with a new control room, developed in collaboration with Siemens, to remotely monitor membrane reactor and separator technologies for hydrogen production across Europe

BILBAO, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H2SITE, the deep-tech start-up revolutionizing high-purity hydrogen production through cutting-edge palladium membrane technology, is scaling up its industrial presence with projects deployed across several European countries. To ensure performance and continuous optimization of its membrane reactors and separators, H2SITE has launched a control and data collection room built in collaboration with Siemens, based on the beta version of Siemens WinCC Unified Collaboration and Datahub software.

The control room is already integrated and will be further developed across various ongoing and future projects, covering a wide range of market segments that reflect the versatility of H2SITE’s membrane-based technology. In the field of ammonia (NH₃) cracking, projects such as EIC, APOLO, and KATA are integrating this tool to monitor hydrogen production efficiency and system reliability in real time. Within the Waste-to-Hydrogen (WtH₂) segment, the HYIELD project is applying the control room to optimize process parameters and ensure stable operation during the conversion of waste streams into clean hydrogen.

In Hydrogen Recovery applications, including AREARA, HERMES, and CleanToPureH₂ ,the platform enables continuous performance supervision, predictive maintenance, and detailed data analysis, ensuring the highest recovery rates and operational safety standards.

The control room is based on the beta version of Siemens WinCC Unified Collaboration and Datahub software.

WinCC Unified is a flexible and scalable platform that unifies visualization, control, and data management within TIA Portal. Based on web standards, it provides secure access from any browser and device, ensuring data transparency, IT/OT integration, and a high level of cybersecurity. Its power and data management capabilities enable implementations ranging from simple HMIs to complete SCADA solutions, whether hyper-distributed or centralized, with maximum availability and performance.

This pioneering solution enables remote, global, real-time support and monitoring of all installed reactors through secure VPN based on SINEMA Remote Connect, even when they are integrated into complex or isolated networks. From this platform, H2SITE teams can easily visualize key indicators such as operating hours, operational KPIs, hydrogen production, energy consumption, ammonia usage, as well as live charts on temperature, pressure, and hydrogen purity. Optimizing operational efficiency and system availability

Data visualization supports agile decision-making, grounded in precise, real-time information. In addition, the control room is designed to enhance process analysis, data capture and storage, and operational optimization through intelligent dashboards.

“The implementation of this control platform is being deployed across all systems currently under commissioning or design at H2SITE. This development allows us to deliver robust, scalable, and connected solutions to our clients,” said José Medrano, Technical Director at H2SITE.

About H2SITE

H2SITE develops and commercializes reactors and membrane separation technologies for the production and recovery of high-purity hydrogen from a variety of feedstocks (ammonia, methanol, liquid organic hydrogen carriers, and gas mixtures). The company has established itself as a unique industrial player in Europe, with the capacity to design, manufacture, and deploy solutions locally to accelerate the energy transition. https://h2site.eu/

About Siemens

Siemens is a global technology company headquartered in Germany, operating in more than 190 countries. A leader in automation, digitalization, and electrification, Siemens drives innovation and efficiency across industries, infrastructure, and healthcare. Within the group, Siemens Digital Industries (DI) leads in industrial automation and digital transformation, combining hardware, software, and cloud solutions through its Xcelerator platform to help industries build a smarter, more connected, and sustainable future. www.siemens.com