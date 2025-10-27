Harrington Process Solutions Expands National Partnership with Georg Fischer to Deliver Comprehensive Flow Control Solutions

CHINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harrington Process Solutions, a leading national distributor of flow control solutions, today announces a strategic expansion of its long-standing partnership with Georg Fischer, a global leader in flow solutions. This expanded partnership marks a significant milestone in Harrington’s commitment to delivering best-in-class high-purity flow control solutions and reinforces its dedication to supporting the evolving needs of its customers.

This enhanced national collaboration grants Harrington full-line access to the Georg Fischer portfolio of products and technologies for corrosive waste and high purity applications, including the Fuseal®, SYGEF®, PROGEF® and COOL-FIT® brands. This expanded partnership enables Harrington to deliver a broader range of integrated flow control solutions and enhanced services to customers nationwide. This enhancement also solidifies its position as a leading provider for mission-critical industries, including Data Centers, Life Sciences and Biopharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, and other focus end markets.

“This partnership expansion is about delivering comprehensive, integrated flow control solutions that enable our customers’ success,” said Bob Graham, CEO of Harrington Process Solutions. “With Georg Fischer’s cutting-edge technologies, Harrington’s technical depth and extensive national footprint, together we are uniquely equipped to support complex applications with precision, speed, and reliability. As our customers' trusted partner, we help streamline supply chain and procurement, resolve complex challenges, and maximize operational performance.”

Key Benefits of the Expanded National Partnership Include:

Advanced Infrastructure Solutions: Providing in-depth application knowledge and support for complex system design in Direct-to-Chip Liquid Cooling, Ultrapure Water (UPW)/Hot UPW systems, and specialty waste treatment applications.

Providing in-depth application knowledge and support for complex system design in Direct-to-Chip Liquid Cooling, Ultrapure Water (UPW)/Hot UPW systems, and specialty waste treatment applications. Technical Expertise: Access to Harrington’s highly experienced sales and engineering teams with deep application knowledge.

Access to Harrington’s highly experienced sales and engineering teams with deep application knowledge. Unmatched Logistics: Over 90 stocking locations and distribution centers across the U.S. for fast, reliable delivery.

Over 90 stocking locations and distribution centers across the U.S. for fast, reliable delivery. Customer-Centric Service: Streamlined procurement processes, personalized support, and tailored logistic solutions for complex operational requirements.

About Harrington Process Solutions:

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Chino, California, Harrington is a leading distributor of fluid process products and solutions for industrial applications. With over 90 locations across the United States, Harrington serves customers in a wide array of critical industries, including water and wastewater management, chemicals, manufacturing, life sciences, and food and beverage processing. For additional information, please visit www.hipco.com.

About Georg Fischer:

GF, with a rich history in industrial innovation since 1802, is actively reshaping itself to become the global leader in Flow Solutions for Industry, Infrastructure and Buildings. GF delivers Excellence in Flow through essential products and solutions that enable the safe and sustainable transport of fluids worldwide. As part of its strategic transformation, GF divested GF Machining Solutions on 30 June 2025 and has signed an agreement to divest its GF Casting Solutions division. Headquartered in Switzerland, GF employs about 15’700 professionals and is present in 46 countries. GF generated sales of CHF 4’776 million in 2024. GF is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.