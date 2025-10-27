PROPWR Signs Long-Term 60 Megawatt Power Contract for Hyperscaler Data Center, Leveraging Hybrid Energy Storage Technology

MIDLAND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ProPetro Holding Corp. (“ProPetro” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PUMP) is pleased to announce that its PROPWR℠ division has secured a long-term power supply contract to commit 60 megawatts of reliable energy to support a leading hyperscaler data center operator in the Midwest region of the United States. This agreement marks a major milestone in the company’s growth strategy and establishes a commercial relationship and strategic alignment with one of the industry’s largest data infrastructure players.

Under the terms of the contract, PROPWR will deploy an innovative hybrid energy system that combines battery energy storage solution (BESS) technology with high-efficiency natural gas reciprocating engine generators. This advanced configuration is designed to effectively manage rapid load swings, ensuring continuous, stable power delivery while enhancing grid resiliency and operational flexibility.

Deployment and operations are slated to begin in Q2 2026, an accelerated timeline that positions PROPWR to be ahead of industry competitors in terms of speed-to-market and execution.

“This agreement showcases our commitment to delivering cutting-edge, dependable power solutions tailored to the evolving demands of data center infrastructure development,” said Travis Simmering, President of PROPWR. “By integrating hybrid battery storage with reciprocating engine technology, we’re able to provide a highly responsive energy platform while setting the stage for future expansion and collaboration.”

Dave Bosco, Vice President at PROPWR, added, “Our client was excited when we introduced a hybrid gas generator and battery energy storage solution. By leveraging our partnerships, experience, and proven technology and service deployment experience from the oil and gas sector, PROPWR is delivering a turnkey power service focused on efficiency, resiliency, and reliability.”

The contract includes provisions for expansion in both capacity and duration, enabling the partnership to grow alongside the customer’s evolving energy requirements.

This milestone reinforces PROPWR’s role as a forward-thinking energy partner for hyperscaler data centers seeking resilient, scalable, and sustainable power solutions. The company plans to share additional updates on its PROPWR business with its third quarter 2025 earnings release later this week.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is a Midland, Texas-based provider of premium completion and power services to leading upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. We help bring reliable energy to the world. For more information visit www.propetroservices.com.

About PROPWR

PROPWR is a Midland, Texas-based provider of reliable, adaptable power services through a modern, standardized fleet of gas-to-power solutions, serving oil and gas and data center operators in the United States. We “Rethink The Grid” by delivering innovative, turnkey power generation with a focus on partnership and service excellence. For more information visit www.propwr.com.

