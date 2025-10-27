Netevia Commits Billions in Acquiring Volume to Highnote in Expanded 6-Year Agreement.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Highnote, the unified platform for issuing, acquiring, credit, money movement, and real-time ledgering, today announced that Netevia has expanded its partnership through a six-year agreement that brings billions in annual acquiring and issuing volume to Highnote. The expanded relationship introduces new issuing capabilities for Netevia and strengthens its end-to-end payments orchestration offering, creating one of the most complete and modern payment stacks available to PayFacs, ISVs, and merchants.

Together, Highnote and Netevia are redefining what’s possible for enterprise merchants through a unified platform that eliminates the fragmentation of legacy providers. The collaboration delivers end-to-end issuing and acquiring capabilities backed by real-time ledgering, intelligent routing, and flexible money movement, enabling partners to innovate faster and scale more efficiently across every payment scenario.

The joint platform integrates the four essential financial pillars every business requires:

Bringing money in with speed and reliability

with speed and reliability Managing money with clarity and control

with clarity and control Moving money out seamlessly across different rails

seamlessly across different rails Accessing capital when growth demands it

As part of the expanded relationship, Netevia is introducing a premium hardware stack available exclusively to its partners, giving PayFacs, ISVs, and merchants access to both cutting-edge software infrastructure and to best-in-class payment devices that maximize performance, speed, and security across every transaction.

“Highnote is far more than a technology provider; they are a partner that accelerates our growth,” said Vlad Sadovskiy, CEO of Netevia. “With Highnote, we can scale faster, expand our services, and deliver more value to our customers. This agreement reflects the success we’ve already achieved together and our confidence in building the next generation of payment infrastructure for the businesses we serve.”

“Enterprises are no longer forced to stitch together fragmented payment solutions. With Highnote, they can have a single, modern platform that integrates every aspect of payments,” said John MacIlwaine, CEO of Highnote. “Netevia’s success proves how unification delivers speed, clarity, and revenue growth. This agreement demonstrates the scale of their ambition and why Highnote is fast becoming the operating system for the future of commerce, with billions in existing acquiring volume now moving onto our platform and transforming how enterprises deliver payments worldwide.”

According to McKinsey1, the payments industry is shifting toward unified providers as enterprises embrace embedded payments and real-time rails. Highnote is built for this transformation. Its acquiring solution delivers direct network integrations, payout flexibility, routing optimization, and a compliant, unified ledger, all within a single API-first modern platform.

Netevia first partnered with Highnote to power its issuing programs and quickly expanded into acquiring as Highnote introduced its end-to-end solution. That success has now evolved into a multi-year agreement committing billions in annual acquiring volume, underscoring both the strength of the partnership and the tangible impact of operating on a unified platform.

For more information about Highnote’s acquiring solution and unified platform, contact the Highnote team or visit www.highnote.com.

About Highnote

Highnote is the unified platform for embedded finance, built for modern card issuance, acquiring, credit, and real-time money movement. Designed from the ground up, Highnote combines an intelligent, unified architecture with powerful developer tooling to deliver seamless, branded financial experiences. With built-in ledgering, integrated payment capabilities, and complete program management, Highnote empowers fintechs, vertical SaaS providers, and enterprises to launch differentiated embedded payments experiences that stand out in any market. Headquartered in San Francisco, Highnote is redefining the standard for modern financial payment products. Visit highnote.com for more information.

About Netevia

Netevia is one of the fastest-growing technology platforms powering the future of PayFacs, ISOs, ISVs, and merchants. Netevia delivers its partners a frictionless way to build and scale their business by leveraging its proprietary operating platform. With a robust suite of embedded financial tools, Netevia provides a modern, merchant-centric alternative to traditional banking services — delivering faster access to cash flow, innovation, and growth.

1Kinsey & Company, “Global Payments 2024: Simpler Interfaces, Complex Reality,” September 2024