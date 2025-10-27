-

Halliburton Signs Framework Agreement for Umbilical-Less Tubing Hanger Installations

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) signed a framework agreement to provide umbilical-less tubing hanger installation and retrieval services using the Remote Operated Control System (ROCS) technology to Shell. The agreement follows a successful three-well technology phase in the Gulf of America that highlights ROCS's effectiveness in deepwater environments.

"This agreement signals a shift in deepwater operations," said Josh Sears, senior vice president, Halliburton Drilling and Evaluation division. "ROCS's speed, precision, and safety benefits offer operators a reliable, cost-effective alternative to conventional methods—one that positions the system for broader adoption throughout global rig fleets."

ROCS is a compact, umbilical-less control system that replaces conventional hydraulic setups, which can reduce surface pressure risks and minimize personnel exposure. Deployed in the Norwegian Continental Shelf, West Africa, and the Gulf of America, ROCS set a recent global benchmark with the installation of a tubing hanger at 8,458 ft—the deepest umbilical-less operation to date.

Developed by Optime, a Halliburton service, ROCS technology supports faster running-in and pulling-out-of-hole procedures compared to traditional methods. It improves downhole line tests and reduces deck operations by up to 75% to boost efficiency and safety throughout the installation process.

Backed by proven performance and measurable results, ROCS redefines well-completion standards in deepwater environments. As operators seek smarter, safer ways to complete wells in complex environments, ROCS is a proven solution that meets the demands of modern deepwater operations.

About Halliburton

Halliburton is one of the world's leading providers of products and services to the energy industry. Founded in 1919, we create innovative technologies, products, and services that help our customers maximize their value throughout the life cycle of an asset and advance a sustainable energy future. Visit us at www.halliburton.com; connect with us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

Contacts

For Investors:
David Coleman
investors@halliburton.com
281-871-2688

For Media Relations:
Alexandra Franceschi
pr@halliburton.com
281-871-3602

Industry:

Halliburton

NYSE:HAL
Release Versions
English

Contacts

For Investors:
David Coleman
investors@halliburton.com
281-871-2688

For Media Relations:
Alexandra Franceschi
pr@halliburton.com
281-871-3602

More News From Halliburton

100 Charities Nationwide Receive Funds Raised Through the Halliburton Charity Golf Tournament

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Halliburton Charitable Foundation raised more than $3.8 million through the annual Halliburton Charity Golf Tournament, which takes place at The Clubs of Kingwood. This year, the funds will support the missions of 100 nonprofit organizations that serve the community through educational, workforce development, health and safety, and social services programs. Since 1993, the event has raised $35 million in support of more than 250 charities. “It is remarkable to witn...

VoltaGrid and Halliburton Announce Strategic Collaboration to Deliver Distributed Power Solutions for the Global Data Center Industry

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VoltaGrid, a leading provider of distributed power and energy solutions, and Halliburton (NYSE: HAL), a global leader in energy services and technology, have signed an agreement to establish a strategic collaboration focused on delivering distributed power generation solutions for data centers worldwide, with the initial roll-out targeted for the Middle East. Under this agreement, VoltaGrid and Halliburton will combine their complementary strengths to develop, deploy,...

Aker BP and Halliburton Execute First Umbilical-Less Tubing Hanger Installation

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halliburton (NYSE: HAL), in collaboration with Aker BP, executed the first operation using the Enhanced Remote Operated Control System (eROCS) and Optime Tubing Hanger Orientation System (OTHOS) in the Norwegian continental shelf. The achievement sets a new direction for Halliburton's subsea operations, with broader access to digital control and umbilical-less solutions in offshore regions. The operation marked a breakthrough in subsea control and completions. The use...
Back to Newsroom