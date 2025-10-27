Halliburton Signs Framework Agreement for Umbilical-Less Tubing Hanger Installations

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) signed a framework agreement to provide umbilical-less tubing hanger installation and retrieval services using the Remote Operated Control System (ROCS) technology to Shell. The agreement follows a successful three-well technology phase in the Gulf of America that highlights ROCS's effectiveness in deepwater environments.

"This agreement signals a shift in deepwater operations," said Josh Sears, senior vice president, Halliburton Drilling and Evaluation division. "ROCS's speed, precision, and safety benefits offer operators a reliable, cost-effective alternative to conventional methods—one that positions the system for broader adoption throughout global rig fleets."

ROCS is a compact, umbilical-less control system that replaces conventional hydraulic setups, which can reduce surface pressure risks and minimize personnel exposure. Deployed in the Norwegian Continental Shelf, West Africa, and the Gulf of America, ROCS set a recent global benchmark with the installation of a tubing hanger at 8,458 ft—the deepest umbilical-less operation to date.

Developed by Optime, a Halliburton service, ROCS technology supports faster running-in and pulling-out-of-hole procedures compared to traditional methods. It improves downhole line tests and reduces deck operations by up to 75% to boost efficiency and safety throughout the installation process.

Backed by proven performance and measurable results, ROCS redefines well-completion standards in deepwater environments. As operators seek smarter, safer ways to complete wells in complex environments, ROCS is a proven solution that meets the demands of modern deepwater operations.

About Halliburton

Halliburton is one of the world's leading providers of products and services to the energy industry. Founded in 1919, we create innovative technologies, products, and services that help our customers maximize their value throughout the life cycle of an asset and advance a sustainable energy future. Visit us at www.halliburton.com; connect with us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.