Old Glory Bank to Utilize Bits of Stock to Deliver Integrated Investment Platform

ELMORE CITY, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Old Glory Bank, the nation's leading crypto-native community bank, today announced a relationship with Bits of Stock, the leading digital embedded investing platform, to deliver integrated wealth-building tools and investment capabilities to its customers.

In early 2026, Old Glory Bank intends to integrate and launch technology from Bits of Stock that will enable Old Glory Bank customers to seamlessly and lawfully invest in stocks, digital assets, ETFs, and other securities and tokens directly from within the Old Glory Bank digital-first platform, with the ability to automate round-up stock and crypto investing.

Unifying Banking and Investing

“Old Glory Bank has already announced the unification of crypto into daily banking, and now we are honored to work with Bits of Stock to offer our customers an easy and legally compliant way to invest in stocks and digital assets. This is an important technology component of the 2026 launch of Old Glory Wealth, where we will deliver a complete financial ecosystem for the Freedom and DeFi Economy to help our customers build wealth that aligns with their values," said Mike Ring, Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Old Glory Bank.

Old Glory Bank is a pioneer in closed-loop payment solutions, and its driving feature is that customers should start every financial, payment, and wealth transaction from within their Old Glory Bank platform, to eliminate the long and costly settlement delays of third-party payment systems that have frustrated investors for decades. Old Glory Bank’s relationship with Bits of Stock will allow an easy integration of the necessary technology for investments and wealth building of Old Glory Bank customers, without the snooping eyes of government and third-party processors.

Innovation Meets Accessibility

Upon completion of an integration with Bits of Stock, Old Glory Bank customers will gain access to commission-free trading, portfolio management, and financial planning tools, all from within their existing digital banking experience. The Old Glory Bank platform will include automated roundup investing, enabling customers to round-up everyday purchases toward investments, savings goals, and charitable donations.

Looking ahead, Old Glory Bank’s relationship with Bits of Stock will include Old Glory Bank's stablecoin (OGBUSD) to enable instant funding between banking and investing accounts, real-time settlement, and transparent on-chain transaction tracking, features that combine the trust of traditional banking with the efficiency of blockchain technology.

Pioneering the Future of Financial Services

“Old Glory Bank shares our vision that cryptographic technology can make financial services more accessible, transparent, and efficient,” said Arash Asady, CEO of Bits of Stock. “Together, we're building solutions that combine the security and reliability customers expect from their bank with the innovation and speed that modern technology enables.”

About Bits of Stock

Bits of Stock is a digital investment platform that makes wealth-building accessible and engaging through innovative technology. The company partners with financial institutions to deliver modern investment experiences, including automated savings tools, round-up investing, and blockchain-enabled financial services. Learn more at bitsofstock.com.

About Old Glory Bank

Old Glory Bank is the premier FDIC-insured bank serving the Freedom and DeFi Economy, offering the best mobile banking solutions for consumers and businesses, from sea to shining sea. Old Glory Bank is committed to protecting the Privacy, Security, and Liberty of all Americans and serving those who feel marginalized for believing in the greatness of our country and wanting to conduct financial transactions on payment rails that fly over the top of the Federal Reserve. Old Glory Bank has co-founders and directors comprised of some of the leading voices representing freedom and patriotism, including former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Ben Carson; Radio and Television Host Larry Elder; country music superstar, TV host, entrepreneur, and songwriter, John Rich; the 30th White House Press Secretary and Television Host, Sean Spicer, and former two-term Governor of Oklahoma, Mary Fallin-Christensen. Visit www.oldglorybank.com. We Stand with You. Member FDIC.

Follow us on our social media accounts.

X: @oldglorybank, https://x.com/OldGloryBank

Facebook: Old Glory Bank, https://www.facebook.com/OldGloryBank/

Instagram: @oldglorybank, https://www.instagram.com/oldglorybank/

Truth: @oldglorybank, https://truthsocial.com/@OldGloryBank

Rumble: @oldglorybank, https://rumble.com/user/OldGloryBank

YouTube: Old Glory Bank, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8FDyUtKffGCkpyBPD3ZrJw

LinkedIn: Old Glory Bank, https://www.linkedin.com/company/old-glory-bank/