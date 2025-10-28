Quantum and Entanglement Forge Strategic Partnership to Advance Quantum Logic, Post-Quantum Security, and Data Sovereignty

CENTENNIAL, Colo. & MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum Corporation (Nasdaq: QMCO), a leader in solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) and unstructured data, and Entanglement, Inc., a pioneer in quantum-inspired AI and advanced computing, today announced a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to port quantum logic and applications, enable post-quantum encryption, and develop a partnership to support a Regionalized AI Data Storage service to strengthen global data sovereignty and provide post-quantum secure, scalable AI infrastructure.

Through this strategic MOU, the companies will collaborate to:

Integrate post-quantum encryption into Quantum’s storage solutions designed to deliver next-generation data protection for AI workloads, sovereign clouds, and regulated industries.

Enable Entanglement's quantum logic and AI algorithms to harness unused compute capacity across Quantum's distributed storage clusters, anticipated to drive breakthrough performance and efficiency for large-scale AI and high-performance computing (HPC) environments.

Establish Quantum as Entanglement's Global Strategic Storage Partner supporting the Entanglement Storage Platform (ESP), a Regionalized AI and HPC Data Storage Service built to deliver secure, scalable, and post-quantum-ready AI infrastructure.

ESP will debut at Entanglement’s West Palm Beach, Florida data center, where the platform is expected to demonstrate secure, scalable AI dataset integration capable of connecting regional computing infrastructure across North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

“Integrating our quantum logic with Quantum’s storage fabric transforms idle data into active intelligence,” said Jason Turner, Chairman and CEO of Entanglement, Inc. “Together, we’re unlocking computational capacity hidden in global storage networks and securing it with post-quantum encryption—turning the world’s data layer into a high-performance, sovereign AI backbone. Customers will be able to tap into global AI computing infrastructure, giving them immense flexibility, control, and security over their valuable AI datasets.”

“Entanglement’s vision for regionalized, AI-driven infrastructure aligns perfectly with Quantum’s mission to deliver intelligent, secure, and future-proof data storage platforms,” said Hugues Meyrath, CEO of Quantum Corporation. “This collaboration strengthens our ability to serve customers operating at the intersection of AI, security, and compliance.”

The companies plan to offer demonstrations of the Entanglement Storage Platform (ESP) and integrated post-quantum encryption capabilities in 2026, with scalable global deployment expected to follow.

About Quantum

Quantum delivers end-to-end data management solutions designed for the AI era. With over four decades of experience, our data platform has allowed customers to extract the maximum value from their unique, unstructured data. From high-performance ingest that powers AI applications and demanding data-intensive workloads, to massive, durable data lakes to fuel AI models, Quantum delivers the most comprehensive and cost-efficient solutions. Leading organizations in life sciences, government, media and entertainment, research, and industrial technology trust Quantum with their most valuable asset – their data.

Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO). Quantum and the Quantum logo are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Entanglement, Inc.

Entanglement is a U.S.-based pioneer in quantum-inspired AI and advanced computing architectures that deliver thousand-fold improvements in speed and efficiency for AI training, optimization, and security. The company’s platforms—including seQure Ground-Truth™, Hyper Intelligence™, and the Entanglement Storage Platform (ESP)—enable secure, sovereign, and sustainable AI infrastructure across global markets. Learn more at www.entanglement.ai

Forward-Looking Statements

The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act"). With respect to Quantum, these forward-looking statements are largely based on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting our business. Such forward-looking statements include, in particular, statements about the anticipated benefits and features of the Quantum and Entanglement strategic partnership as well as Quantum’s business prospects, changes and trends in its business, and the markets in which it operates.

These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipates", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "plans", "projects", "targets", "will", and similar expressions or variations of these terms and similar phrases. Additionally, statements concerning future matters and other statements regarding matters that are not historical are forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance and are subject to business, economic, and other risks, and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including without limitation, the following: the competitive pressures Quantum faces; risks associated with executing Quantum’s and Entanglement’s separate and partnership strategies; the distribution of Quantum and partnership products and the delivery of related services effectively; the development and transition of new products and services and the enhancement of existing products and services to meet customer needs and respond to emerging technological trends; the ability of Quantum’s products to meet the needs of AI-enabled and quantum computing environments and other risks that are described herein, including but not limited to the items discussed in "Risk Factors" in Quantum’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and any subsequent filings with the SEC. Quantum does not intend to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law or regulation.