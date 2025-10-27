-

Begini and Bank of Punjab Join Forces to Scale AI-Powered Financial Inclusion

original The signing ceremony was attended by Mr. James Hume, CEO of Begini Ltd; Mr. Zafar Masud, President & CEO of The Bank of Punjab; and Mr Ben Warrington, Head of the British High Commission's Lahore Office, along with senior representatives from both organisations.

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Begini Ltd., a UK-based leader in AI-powered behavioural analytics, has announced a landmark partnership with The Bank of Punjab (BOP) to deliver scalable, data-driven financial inclusion across Pakistan and beyond.

Financial inclusion at population scale.

The collaboration builds on earlier joint initiatives between Begini and BOP, marking a significant milestone in using artificial intelligence and behavioural analytics to extend access to fair credit for millions of underserved individuals. Together, the two organisations aim to advance Begini’s proprietary Behavioural Analytics Platform, integrating BOP’s extensive domain expertise and data ecosystem to enhance predictive accuracy and accessibility for those excluded from traditional credit systems.

The next phase of development will see localised and inclusive innovation, including multilingual support, cultural adaptation, and the reduction of algorithmic bias. This work will ensure the platform reflects diverse borrower realities across regions. Beyond BOP, the enhanced solution will be made available to other banks and non-banking financial institutions (NBFIs), empowering the wider financial sector to deliver responsible, human-centred credit assessment at scale.

James Hume, CEO of Begini Ltd., said: “Groundbreaking financial inclusion happens when innovation, matched with scale, meets human need. By delivering fair credit access at population level, the partnership between BOP and Begini can transform the lives of millions who have long been locked out of opportunity.”

Zafar Masud, President & CEO of The Bank of Punjab, commented: “At BOP, we believe that true financial inclusion begins with understanding people beyond numbers. This partnership with Begini reflects our commitment to harnessing AI and behavioural science to unlock credit access for those traditionally excluded. By combining data intelligence with empathy, we are setting a new benchmark for inclusive banking in Pakistan and the region.”

For Begini, this partnership underscores the company’s mission to make AI and behavioural science a force for good, enabling lenders to reach more people safely, efficiently, and fairly. By integrating innovation with local expertise, Begini continues to redefine what’s possible in inclusive fintech, proving that technology can both scale and humanise access to finance.

About Begini

Begini provides scientifically-validated, privacy-consented behavioural analytics to help financial institutions assess credit risk, detect fraud, and segment customers.

Learn more: https://begini.co

