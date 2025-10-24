-

Casago Names Ximplifi as Preferred Partner for Franchisee Trust Accounting and Financial Management

Integrated accounting technology, PMS connectivity, and expert trust accounting establish a scalable financial backbone for Casago franchisees.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Casago, a top-tier vacation rental property management company known for its franchise-first model, today announced the designation of Ximplifi as a preferred provider of accounting and trust accounting services for franchisees. Through this collaboration, Casago’s network of franchise partners will gain access to standardized, compliant, and scalable financial operations—empowering franchisees to focus on growth and guest experience.

“Casago is committed to giving our franchisees every advantage to grow profitably,” said Steve Schwab, founder and CEO of Casago. “Partnering with Ximplifi ensures our franchise owners can rely on accurate trust accounting, timely reporting, and cost-effective financial management. This partnership gives them the confidence to scale faster while reducing financial and compliance risks.”

“Casago franchisees now have access to best-in-class accounting infrastructure at every stage of their growth journey,” added Jerry Connelly, CEO at Ximplifi. “Whether a franchisee is managing a handful of properties or thousands, we deliver the trust accounting accuracy, compliance safeguards, and advisory insights they need to succeed.”

Through this partnership, Casago franchise operators will gain access to:

  • Expert vacation rental accounting services tailored to trust accounting and VRMA standards
  • Streamlined financial reporting and reconciliations
  • Enhanced visibility into performance metrics and cash flow
  • Scalable support as their businesses grow

By combining compliance safeguards with financial clarity, Ximplifi helps franchisees protect owner relationships, reduce operational complexity, and unlock the insights needed to run more profitable businesses. Just as importantly, this financial foundation allows local Casago teams to continue delivering a smooth owner experience and reinvest more energy into creating memorable stays for their guests.

“We’re proud to support the Casago franchise partners and local teams with accounting services that provide clarity, compliance, and confidence,” said Jen Liddell, Vice President at Ximplifi. “This partnership ensures franchisees not only stay aligned with industry standards but also gain the financial insights to improve profitability and focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences.”

The partnership with Ximplifi builds on Casago’s commitment to equipping franchisees with best-in-class systems and technology partners — strengthening the financial backbone of its ecosystem alongside recent operational and revenue management innovations. The announcement follows a year of significant growth milestones for Casago, further advancing its franchise-first model that combines scale and innovation with local expertise, owner-centric values, and guest-focused hospitality.

About Casago

Casago is a top-rated vacation rental management company providing professional property management services for homeowners across North America, Belize, Costa Rica and the Caribbean. Founded in 2001 by former Army Ranger Steve Schwab, Casago has earned a reputation for delivering exceptional guest experiences and reliable property management services through a franchise-driven model. In 2025, Casago expanded its footprint by acquiring Vacasa, a leading vacation rental platform in North America. With a customer-centric approach, the combined company empowers local teams to provide personalized, responsive support for both homeowners and guests. Casago's commitment to quality is reflected in its industry recognition: it is the only property management company of its scale to be rated in the Top 1% by Comparent. Additionally, nearly 95% of U.S.-based local operating partners are Airbnb Superhosts, VRBO Premier Partners, or both.

About Ximplifi

Ximplifi, a KeepingCount Company, is a leading outsourced accounting and advisory firm specializing in vacation rental management, trust accounting, and technology-enabled financial operations. Serving clients nationwide and thousands of properties, Ximplifi integrates with leading property management systems and accounting platforms to deliver scalable solutions, compliance assurance, and actionable financial insights. Its dedicated teams make Ximplifi the go-to accounting partner for property managers, franchises, and vacation rental operators.

Contacts

Victoria Ward
Abode Worldwide
victoria@abodeworldwide.com
+44 7875 155 020

