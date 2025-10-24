Daimler Truck Financial Services and GEICO Launch Connected Insurance Program for Trucking Customers

FORT WORTH, Texas & WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Daimler Truck Financial Services USA LLC (DTFS) and GEICO, one of the largest and most recognized insurers in the United States, today announced the launch of Connected Insurance, a new data-driven insurance program designed to help Freightliner and Western Star owner-operators and small fleets save on premiums while promoting safer driving. The program is contracted through DTFS’s subsidiary, Daimler Truck Insurance Agency LLC.

Connected Insurance enhances GEICO’s DriveEasy Pro program by leveraging data to reward safe driving. Freightliner and Western Star customers can voluntarily share their real-time Detroit Connect telematics data and take advantage of the benefits without the need to install additional on-board diagnostics or dashcam hardware in the truck. This enables more accurate underwriting and streamlines the claims experience. Eligible customers can save up to 10 percent on their commercial vehicle insurance premiums.

“Daimler Truck Financial Services will always be focused on delivering comprehensive and innovative financial solutions tailored to the unique needs of our customers,” said Kevin Bangston, president and CEO of Daimler Truck Financial Services North America. “This strategic partnership with GEICO introduces a smart, data-driven insurance option that helps our customers reduce one of their largest operational expenses.”

“Real-time data from Daimler Truck’s telematics platform allows us to better assess risk, reward safe driving, and deliver meaningful savings to our customers,” said Chris Sions, GEICO’s head of partnerships. “Expanding our commercial trucking insurance nationwide requires strong partnerships like the one we’ve built with Daimler Truck Financial Services.”

The launch comes at a critical time for the trucking industry. According to the American Transportation Research Institute, insurance costs rank as the fourth-highest challenge for carriers, particularly for small businesses. Connected Insurance addresses this directly by making quality coverage more accessible and affordable, supporting the long-term success of independent drivers and small fleets.

GEICO’s entry into the commercial trucking space expands coverage options tailored specifically for Freightliner and Western Star customers. Developed with input from owner-operators and industry professionals, the program combines real-world telematics data with advanced analytics to offer competitive rates backed by Berkshire Hathaway. The program also benefits from GEICO’s nearly 90 years of auto insurance experience, now enhanced with specialized trucking expertise to deliver efficient claims services designed for commercial vehicles.

Connected Insurance shows DTFS’s continued commitment to leveraging Detroit Connect telematics data to enhance the ownership experience. As DTFS continues to innovate, it will explore additional ways to apply connected vehicle data across its financial services portfolio.

About Daimler Truck Financial Services

Daimler Truck Financial Services USA LLC (DTFS) is the captive finance partner of Daimler Truck North America LLC, offering a comprehensive range of financing, leasing, and insurance solutions tailored to the needs of commercial vehicle customers. With decades of experience and a commitment to innovation, DTFS supports businesses of all sizes in achieving operational efficiency and long-term success. For more information, visit Home | Daimler Truck Financial.

About Daimler Truck Insurance Agency

Daimler Truck Insurance Agency LLC (“DTIA”) is a Daimler Truck Financial Services USA LLC subsidiary and licensed insurance agency (CA license #6005774). DTIA is not the coverage provider or underwriter. Coverage is provided and underwritten by DTIA’s third-party insurance carriers, their subsidiaries, or affiliates. Product coverage and availability varies by state. Coverages, benefits, and discounts may vary and are subject to the terms and conditions of the policy.

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the third-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures vehicles in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. GEICO, a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies, constantly strives to make lives better by protecting people against unexpected events while saving them money and providing an outstanding customer experience. Along with personal auto insurance, commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available. Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft, term life, and more coverages are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, LLC. Visit GEICO.com for a quote or to learn more.