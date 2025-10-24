-

Fitch Improves TITAN Group Outlook to Positive, Citing Stronger Financial Profile

BRUSSELS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fitch Ratings has revised TITAN Group’s (Brussels:TITC) outlook to Positive from Stable and affirmed its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘BB+’. This upgrade reflects growing confidence in TITAN’s financial strength, underpinned by continued gains in profitability, lower leverage, and a disciplined approach to capital management.

In its report, Fitch highlights improved earnings and robust cash generation, which have reinforced the balance sheet and positioned the Group for potential future rating upgrades in the medium term. The agency emphasized the Group’s consistent profitability, disciplined financial policies, and diversified regional footprint as key factors supporting the improved outlook. Prudent leverage management and sustainable growth remain central to TITAN’s strengthened credit profile.

This upgraded outlook reflects external recognition of the TITAN Group’s strong financial discipline and sustainable growth trajectory. A positive rating outlook enhances credibility with investors, strengthens access to capital markets, and supports the ability to pursue strategic investments and innovation initiatives.

About TITAN Group

TITAN Group is a leading international business in the building and infrastructure materials industry, with passionate teams committed to providing innovative solutions for a better world. With most of its activity in the developed markets, the Group employs more than 6,000 people and is present in over 25 countries, holding prominent positions in the US, Europe, including Greece and the Balkans, and the Eastern Mediterranean. The Group also has joint ventures in Brazil and India. With a 120-year history, TITAN has always fostered a family-and entrepreneurial-oriented culture for its employees and works tirelessly with its customers to meet the modern needs of society while promoting sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. TITAN has set a net-zero goal for 2050 and has its CO₂ reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The parent company is listed on Euronext and the Athens Exchange. For more information, visit our website at www.titanmaterials.com

