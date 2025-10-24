Caesars Entertainment and AGS Celebrate the Exclusive In-person and Online Launches of Kingdom of Horus and Reign of Anubis

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”) and AGS celebrated the launch of two exclusive slot titles: Kingdom of Horus and Reign of Anubis. The new never-before-played games are now live across Caesars Palace Online Casino, Horseshoe Online Casino and Caesars Sportsbook & Casino in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, West Virginia and Ontario, as well as on casino floors at Caesars destinations in Atlantic City, including Caesars Atlantic City, Tropicana Atlantic City and Harrah’s Atlantic City.

To mark the dual launch, Caesars hosted local social media influencer, NJ Slot Guy (@NJ_Slot_Guy), for a ceremonial first spin moment at Caesars Atlantic City. In addition, social media users can look out for content from lifestyle influencer Imani Harris (@imaniindigo) from Philadelphia, who will showcase a pyramid-style Plinko installation inspired by the two new games, which will remain on display at Caesars’ Atlantic City properties in the coming weeks.

“The launch of these two exclusive titles is the latest milestone in our ongoing effort to blend the online and in-person casino experience across our empire,” said Matthew Sunderland, Senior Vice President and Chief iGaming Officer at Caesars Digital. “We’d like to thank our great partners at AGS, who’ve helped us bring five exclusive titles to our online casino players in 2025, each representing the premium experience we’re proud to offer our player base.”

Kingdom of Horus and Reign of Anubis join Shamrock Fortunes, Long Bao Bao and Caesars Treasure Trio on the list of exclusive launches between AGS and Caesars in 2025, making Caesars’ online casino platforms the official home of the Triple Coin Treasures family. Their debut follows Caesars and AGS’ groundbreaking simultaneous launch of Rakin’ Bacon Odyssey at Caesars Atlantic City in 2024, which marked the first-ever omnichannel launch of an AGS slot title online and in-person.

Part of AGS’ popular Triple Coin Treasures series, Kingdom of Horus and Reign of Anubis transport players to the heart of ancient Egypt, where myth and treasure intertwine. The titles feature a 3×5 reel layout with 40 paylines and are packed with engaging mechanics like Scarab Prizes, Wild Coins and Pot Bonuses that trigger special rounds. Players can unlock Extra Spins, benefit from Symbol Upgrades and enjoy Boosted Prizes with credit multipliers for enhanced payout potential.

“AGS is focused on bringing the energy of land-based favorites into the digital world in ways that drive real engagement,” said Zoe Ebling, Vice President of Interactive at AGS. “Our continued partnership with Caesars and this kind of launch event truly cements AGS’ commitment to offering high-quality gaming experiences to players across both platforms.”

Players 21 and older can download Caesars Palace Online Casino or Caesars’ other marquee online casino apps on iOS or Android, or access the platforms on desktop to enjoy Kingdom of Horus and Reign of Anubis. Caesars Palace Online Casino, Horseshoe Online Casino, and Caesars Sportsbook & Casino are available for players 21 and older in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ontario, and West Virginia.

Each platform offers a dynamic online casino experience with a range of unique games from top providers, Caesars-branded games, and timeless casino classics. Additionally, these platforms seamlessly integrate with Caesars Rewards®, the Company's industry-leading loyalty program, allowing players in the United States to earn Caesars Rewards Credits redeemable for digital play and unforgettable experiences at over 50 world-class Caesars destinations across North America.

Caesars Entertainment is an industry leader in Responsible Gaming, known for pioneering Responsible Gaming awareness and education. In 1989, Caesars became the first commercial casino company to address problem gambling by launching the industry’s first Responsible Gaming program, Project 21. Today, the Company’s commitment to ensuring all players are aware of Responsible Gaming resources remains steadfast and spans all of Caesars’ digital platforms and world-class destinations in which it operates. Caesars Entertainment proudly enforces an enhanced 21+ gaming policy that prevents individuals under the age of 21 from using Caesars Rewards and restricts access to its gaming products for individuals under the age of 21.

In March 2024, Caesars Sportsbook received the prestigious RG Check accreditation from the Responsible Gambling Council in Ontario, Canada, which recognizes companies that achieve the highest standards for their Responsible Gaming practices. Just a few months later, the Company was awarded the National Council on Problem Gambling’s award for Corporate Social Responsibility. For more information about Caesars Entertainment's Responsible Gaming program, please visit https://www.caesars.com/corporate.

