NextNav and Oscilloquartz Successfully Integrate 5G-Based Timing for Critical Infrastructure Applications

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextNav (Nasdaq: NN) and Oscilloquartz, an Adtran company, today announced a major milestone with the successful integration of NextNav 5G-based Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) technology and an Oscilloquartz GNSS-enabled grandmaster clock. This achievement marks a significant step towards the commercialization of a GPS complement and backup serving the needs of national security, public safety and mission critical enterprise timing applications

Specifically, a NextNav 5G PRS-based timing receiver in combination with an Oscilloquartz grandmaster clock successfully produced a GPS-quality timing output signal in the absence of GPS in both outdoor and indoor environments. Fusion of GPS and 5G PRS with an Oscilloquartz grandmaster clock produced resilient pulse-per-second (PPS) and time-of-day (TOD) synchronization outputs.

“This successful integration shows the real-world potential of fusing NextNav’s terrestrial 5G PNT technology with GPS and Oscilloquartz’s world-class synchronization systems,” said NextNav Co-Founder and CTO, Arun Raghupathy. “The result is a far more resilient solution that we believe will ensure continuity of timing across a wide range of critical use cases—from national security and defense to financial services and telecommunications.”

The Oscilloquartz grandmaster clock uses a Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA) and is designed to accept and fuse multiple timing sources, including GPS and NextNav’s 5G PRS-based timing receiver output. This integration ensures GPS equivalent timing performance even in GPS-denied or degraded environments, enabling resilient operation in both outdoor and indoor scenarios where satellite-based signals are unavailable or compromised.

“Reliable and resilient timing is foundational for critical infrastructure,” said Gil Biran, GM of Oscilloquartz, Adtran. “By combining GPS with NextNav’s 5G-based terrestrial signal, we deliver the redundancy and robustness required for next-generation networks, national security, and critical industries that depend on precise synchronization.”

About NextNav

NextNav Inc. (Nasdaq: NN) is a leader in next-generation 3D Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) solutions. As the nation’s largest license holder in a spectrum band expressly designated for terrestrial positioning services, NextNav is uniquely positioned to enable a widescale terrestrial complement and backup to GPS. Leveraging licensed low-band spectrum and the global 5G ecosystem, NextNav is focused on delivering an accurate, reliable, and resilient 3D PNT solution to protect national security, public safety, and the economy. Learn more at www.nextnav.com.

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the majority shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and X.

