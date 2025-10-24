KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to PowerPay Issuance Trust 2025-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of notes issued by PowerPay Issuance Trust 2025-1 (“PowerPay 2025-1”), an asset-backed securitization collateralized by a pool of consumer loans used for home improvements and elective medical. This transaction represents PowerPay’s second 144A ABS securitization.

PowerPay 2025-1 will issue four classes of notes totaling $556.1 million, which is expected to be collateralized by $564.5 million of consumer loans used for home improvement and elective medical procedures. The transaction utilizes a 90-day prefunding period. The initial receivables amount to $429.5 million, representing 76.08% of the maximum aggregate balance that can be funded. The initial prefunded account deposit will be $132.98 million, which can be used to purchase a maximum aggregate balance of subsequent receivables (“Subsequent Receivables”) of $135 million.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Wayne, PA, PowerPay, LLC (“PowerPay” or the “Company”) operates a digital platform (the “PowerPay Platform”) that facilitates point-of-sale financing solutions to consumers across the home improvement and elective medical markets. Since inception, the Company has funded over $2.1 billion across approximately 120,000 transactions. PowerPay currently offers financing in all 50 states and the District of Columbia through its funding partners via the PowerPay Platform. PowerPay provides loan servicing and collection services for PowerPay 2025-1.

KBRA applied its Consumer Loan ABS Global Rating Methodology, as well as its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology and ESG Global Rating Methodology as part of its analysis of the static pool data and the underlying collateral pool and stressed the capital structure based upon its stress case cash flow assumptions. KBRA considered its operational review of PowerPay LLC, as well as several business updates with the Company since that time. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

