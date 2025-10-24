AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Dallas Specialty Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) to Dallas Specialty Insurance Company (Dallas Specialty) (Dallas, TX). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Dallas Specialty’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The balance sheet strength assessment of very strong is based on risk-adjusted capital capacity calculated using the initial five-year business plan provided to AM Best. Dallas Specialty was capitalized initially by Griffin Highline Capital LLC (Griffin Highline), which will provide operational and additional capital support if needed. AM Best assesses Dallas Specialty’s operating performance as adequate based on the company’s five-year business plan, which as a newly formed entity is subject to successful implementation over the planning horizon. AM Best assesses Dallas Specialty’s business profile as limited. The company is a Texas-domiciled, specialty lines-focused insurer launched in early 2025 as part of Griffin Highline’s long-term strategy. Dallas Specialty will enter the market as a reinsurer assuming business produced by OpenRoad, a Griffin Highline-owned and controlled managing general agent, underwriting collector car insurance. Dallas Specialty will explore additional opportunities with other affiliated programs across diverse lines of business.

Negative rating action could occur if Dallas Specialty is not able to execute its business plan successfully as presented to AM Best.

