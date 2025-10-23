eClinicalWorks and Sunoh.ai Assist 75-Provider FQHC Reduce Provider Burnout and Enhance Patient Care

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced the successful integration of Sunoh.ai, the EHR-agnostic AI medical scribe across Florida-based Suncoast Community Health Centers locations. The AI medical transcription software, fully integrated with the eClinicalWorks EHR, works silently in the background during patient visits, yielding significant efficiencies in patient care and reducing provider burnout. Sunoh.ai offers a multilingual capability, proficiently summarizing patient-provider conservations in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

"Sunoh.ai's multilingual feature is invaluable, providing seamless documentation," said Dr. Joao Fontoura, Director of Health Informatics at Suncoast Community Health Centers. "Previously, many of our providers depended on voice dictation and manual documentation. Now, with our providers utilizing Sunoh.ai, we have witnessed remarkable improvements in documentation workflow and efficiency. The robust multilingual capabilities are instrumental, ensuring documentation remains seamless regardless of the language spoken during visits and we are actively encouraging more providers to adopt this transformative software."

The AI scribing software enhances clinical documentation, by precisely History of Present Illness (HPI) and patient details, improving the quality of doctors’ notes and supporting clinical decision making. Since its implementation, the practice has reported a notable reduction in workload and improved documentation quality. With such significant benefits, the software has been integral, accommodating all patient interactions, regardless of the language spoken.

Suncoast, a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), boasts a team of 75 healthcare providers across nine Florida locations, offering services across primary care, podiatry, dentistry, chiropractic, mental health, obstetrics, and gynecology. The decision to implement Sunoh.ai was driven by its affordability and broad-spectrum benefits across various specialties, leading the practice to continue to encourage providers to leverage the software.

"It is our aim to reduce the documentation workload on providers nationwide and meet a diverse population of patients through AI-integrated solutions such as Sunoh.ai," said Girish Navani, CEO and cofounder of eClinicalWorks. "Sunoh.ai is at the forefront of the healthcare industry’s AI revolution. We are committed to democratizing AI in healthcare, improving provider workflows and patient satisfaction."

Trusted by over 80,000 providers nationwide, Sunoh.ai is the first EHR-agnostic, AI medical scribe to facilitate a groundbreaking shift in patient care. It seamlessly integrates within the eClinicalWorks EHR through any device with the eClinicalTouch® 4 app, making it a preferred choice for healthcare practices.

About Suncoast Community Health Centers

Established in 1977, Suncoast is a state-of-the-art Federally Qualified Community Health Center (FQHC), offering multiple health services including adult and pediatric medical care, dental care, pediatric dental care, x-rays, lab services, pharmacies, podiatry, and more to its patients. With a vision to facilitate quality healthcare and the mission to improve the health of its patient community, they operate across 9 facilities in the Southern and Eastern Hillsborough County of Florida. For more information, visit https://suncoast-chc.org/.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation, offering cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. The company supports ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems to manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. A large network of over 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for its flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. By combining innovation, leading-edge technology, and showcasing a strong commitment towards patient safety, eClinicalWorks empowers practices to grow and thrive amid the 21st-century challenges in healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X/Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About Sunoh.ai

Sunoh.ai is an innovative, EHR-agnostic, AI-powered ambient listening technology designed to seamlessly transcribe natural language conversations between healthcare providers and patients into clinical documentation. The AI medical scribe offers a unique and immersive experience, making clinical documentation faster and more efficient than ever before. For more information, visit Sunoh.ai.