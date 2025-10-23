-

Moro Hub Partners with Rafay to Deliver Sovereign GPU-Powered Platform-as-a-Service for AI Innovation

DUBAI, UAE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), announced a strategic partnership with Rafay, a leading platform provider for modern infrastructure and AI workloads. The partnership was signed between Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub, and Mohan Atreya, Chief Product Officer in Rafay Systems, on the sidelines of GITEX Technology Week 2025.

Through this collaboration, Moro Hub plans to offer businesses a sovereign, GPU-powered Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) designed to accelerate enterprise AI adoption across the region.

The new service, powered by the Rafay Platform, gives Moro Hub’s customers on-demand access to GPU infrastructure, generative AI services, and ready-to-use AI applications through a secure, compliant, and fully self-service portal. The joint offering delivers on-demand access to AI infrastructure, along with Generative AI services and an expansive application catalog, all with integrated governance, role-based access controls (RBAC), and cost transparency.

“Our collaboration with Rafay underscores Moro Hub’s commitment to accelerating AI adoption in the UAE and beyond. By offering sovereign, GPU-powered PaaS, we are enabling enterprises to access cutting-edge AI capabilities within a secure, scalable, and compliant environment that aligns with the region’s digital and sustainability goals,” said Mohammed Bin Sulaiman.

By combining Moro Hub’s government-backed, trusted digital ecosystem with Rafay’s advanced infrastructure automation, enterprises and government entities can now utilize next-generation AI capabilities without the burden of operational overhead. This ensures organizations can focus entirely on driving innovation, improving efficiency, and unlocking business value, while maintaining full compliance with regional data sovereignty requirements.

“Together with Moro Hub, we’re making it simple for companies in the UAE to build and deploy AI without getting stuck in infrastructure complexity. Teams shouldn’t have to worry about managing AI infrastructure, scaling clusters, or keeping track of the AI investments—they should be focused on creating real value with AI,” said Haseeb Budhani.

Budhani added, “Our partnership with Moro Hub gives them instant access to powerful compute and the flexibility to run workloads anywhere, all with full visibility into performance, cost, and compliance.”

With this partnership, Moro Hub and Rafay are setting a new benchmark for AI-driven digital transformation, providing enterprises with the agility, scalability, and compliance needed to compete in today’s fast-evolving digital economy.

