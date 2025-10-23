Coalition Against Childhood Cancer (CAC2) Launches State Advocacy Platform Powered by Bublup

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Coalition Against Childhood Cancer (CAC2) has selected Bublup, a powerful and private platform for online communities, to manage its state-based advocacy network. The CAC2 community on Bublup provides a unified digital space where members, advocates, and leaders collaborate to advance policy initiatives and support families affected by childhood cancer nationwide.

Launched in conjunction with the CAC2 Annual Summit 2025, the new platform empowers state advocacy leads and members with role-based access control, enabling customized visibility and collaboration within spaces dedicated to each state. The intuitive, highly visual interface allows CAC2 to organize resources, share updates, and connect members through a data-driven directory and interactive map, accessible across web and mobile devices.

“Bublup continues to innovate with its diverse feature set, and has strengthened coordination and communication among our state advocacy leaders while keeping our costs in check,” said Ginny McLean, Chair of CAC2 and Program Director for Gift from a Child. “The simple-to-use, yet powerful, security features allow us to offer content to our diverse members based on their CAC2 membership status, and their support and services have been an asset to our non-profit. Equally important, Bublup’s team is dedicated to responsiveness and to developing a product that works for—and with—our member organizations.”

Ann Ramer, CAC2’s Advocacy Lead & Executive Committee Member, featured on in Bublup’s Community Engagement User Stories, added, “The childhood cancer community is diverse and geographically dispersed. One of our biggest challenges has been finding ways to work together. Bublup has been an indispensable tool for the Coalition Against Childhood Cancer (CAC2) for organizing our advocates. The Bublup team has been exceptionally responsive to our organizational needs and even developed a directory mapping tool so that our members can easily find resources, events, and colleagues to connect and collaborate".

“We are proud to be supporting CAC2’s initiative of bringing together the geographically dispersed childhood cancer community and serving advocacy leads across all states,” said Pradeep Singh, COO of Bublup. “It’s inspiring to see how organizations like CAC2 are using our visual, AI-powered platform to drive real-world impact that will literally save lives.”

About the Coalition Against Childhood Cancer (CAC2)

The Coalition Against Childhood Cancer (CAC2) unites organizations, professionals, and individuals dedicated to improving the lives of children with cancer and their families. Through advocacy, research, education, and collaboration, CAC2 works to advance policy and accelerate progress toward better treatments and cures.

About Bublup

Bublup is a private, enterprise-grade digital ecosystem to engage and grow online communities. Hallmarks of the platform include: Multi-modal communication with chats, forums, feeds; and resources; AI-Driven content management; and a visual, intuitive environment. Trusted by non-profits, advocacy groups, businesses, and creators, Bublup provides secure, HIPAA- and SOC 2 Type II–certified collaboration.