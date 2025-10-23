Price.com Joins Erewhon Lifestyle Collective to Bring Members AI-Powered Shopping

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Price.com, the AI-powered savings platform redefining how consumers shop, today announced it has joined Erewhon’s Lifestyle Collective alongside leading partners, including Prenuvo, Bon Charge, Pvolve, Seed Health, and Alo Yoga, creating a curated ecosystem of wellness, fitness, diagnostics, and lifestyle perks designed to elevate everyday living.

As part of the Collective, Erewhon members receive one year of Price.com Pro for free, including 50% more cash back on eligible purchases, priority customer support, and early access to deals. The Pro subscription enhances the cash back program with a significant boost and faster support.

“At Price.com, we believe that living well extends to the choices we make every day, including how we shop,” said RJ Jain, Founder and CEO of Price.com. “Bringing our AI-powered shopping experience to Erewhon members means they can make choices that reflect the same values of quality, sustainability, and intentional living that define the Erewhon community.”

Price.com recently launched the first conversational AI platform explicitly built for shopping and savings. Unlike general-purpose AI platforms like ChatGPT, Price.com moves beyond product discovery to deliver savings. It integrates cash back, real-time price comparisons, coupons, and price history into a seamless, unified experience. Price.com shoppers have saved millions of dollars.

Shoppers simply tell Price.com AI what they are looking for — whether it’s “a red light therapy mask,” “a wellness retreat,” or even “what to buy my wife for Christmas.” The system then asks clarifying questions to guide the shopper through a natural conversation that narrows down options. Price.com AI instantly delivers tailored recommendations based on the shopper’s preferences and overlays savings opportunities, allowing consumers to purchase confidently, knowing they are getting the best available deal.

Price.com today spans over 1 billion products and delivers savings across more than 100,000 merchants, including travel, restaurants, Uber, and prescription medicines through its partnership with Mark Cuban’s Cost Plus Drug Company. Price.com is one of the most comprehensive AI-driven shopping datasets available. While U.S.-focused, Price.com AI has already soft-launched in 10 international markets, including Australia, India, Israel, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates.

For shoppers, Price.com AI takes the guesswork out of shopping. Instead of juggling multiple tabs for coupons, cash back, and price comparisons, shoppers can find, choose, and save in a single seamless conversation. The result is a faster path to purchase and meaningful savings.

Erewhon members can access the Lifestyle Collective in the Erewhon app and create a Price.com account from there. For more details, check out this video.

About Price.com

Price.com is an AI-powered savings platform that combines coupons, cash back, price history, and real-time comparisons in one place. Designed for today’s cost-aware shopper, it is available at price.com/ai, on desktop and mobile, through iOS and Android apps, and via browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Edge. Since its founding, Price.com has saved consumers millions of dollars. For more information, visit www.price.com. For the latest, follow @pricedotcom on Instagram and TikTok.

About Erewhon

About Erewhon: Erewhon is an independent, family-owned Certified B Corp and Certified Organic Retailer with 10 locations across Southern California. Since 1968, Erewhon has been providing organic, ethically-sourced foods to the communities it serves. It’s committed to sourcing healthy, nutrient-dense products, backing local growers and brands, and supporting the environment. Recognized for its uncompromising quality standards and customer service, Erewhon sustains a community centered in caring, curiosity, and positive change. For more information, visit erewhon.com.