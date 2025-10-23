Hoffmann Green Signs Partnership Agreement With VINCI Immobilier Bordeaux, a Key Player in Real Estate Development in France

CHAILLÉ-SOUS-LES-ORMEAUX, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (“Hoffmann Green Cement” or the “Company”), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative cold produced, clinker-free cements, today announces the signing of key strategic alliance with the Bordeaux/La Rochelle branch of VINCI Immobilier, a leading player in real estate development in France.

After several successful tests on first construction sites, in particular in Blanquefort and Biganos (33) for the construction of foundations and interior walls, VINCI Immobilier has confirmed the performance and reliability of Hoffmann Green's 0% clinker cement. On the strength of these results, the Bordeaux/La Rochelle branch is now committed to deploying this innovative solution on all suitable projects launched over the next two years. This agreement illustrates the company's desire to design more responsible, sustainable, and environmentally friendly structures, while ensuring a quality of construction that complies with its high-level requirements.

With this agreement, Hoffmann Green is partnering with one of France's leading real estate developers, thereby strengthening its network of strategic partners in the construction ecosystem and helping to sustain its growth momentum. This recognition consolidates Hoffmann Green's position as the leading player in decarbonized cement within the industry.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: “This partnership with VINCI Immobilier highlights the relevance of our approach: offering high-performance, sustainable, 0% clinker solutions to meet the challenges of decarbonization in the construction sector. We are proud that such a major player has adopted our innovative cements, confirming their suitability for use in large-scale infrastructure projects.”

François Cheminade, Regional Director of VINCI Immobilier Bordeaux, added: "This partnership with Hoffmann Green marks an important step forward. By adopting their 0% clinker cements on our construction sites in the region, we are confirming our commitment to combining technical performance, quality of construction, and environmental responsibility. This strategic collaboration fully illustrates our ambition to transform the local urban landscape while integrating sustainable solutions on a large scale."

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements – with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement – that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be built in the Rhône-Alpes region with construction scheduled for 2027-2028 to bring the Group's total production capacity to around 1,000,000 tons per year. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean 0% clinker cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development through a licensing company model with contract signings in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Saudi Arabia and in the United States.

For further information, please go to : www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/