NextGen Healthcare and Eyefinity Align to Expand Offerings for Optometrists and Ophthalmologists

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextGen Healthcare, a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, today announced the enhancement of its offerings for optometrists and ophthalmologists through a new alignment with Eyefinity®, a VSP Vision™ company.

“We understand the critical role of specialty-specific solutions when it comes to exceptional healthcare delivery,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, president and chief executive officer, NextGen Healthcare. “We are excited to join forces with Eyefinity to expand our world-class suite of ophthalmic solutions.”

Hundreds of eye care practices around the country leverage healthtech solutions from NextGen Healthcare. This collaboration will help providers deliver a more unified clinical and retail experience by facilitating seamless data integration between NextGen® Enterprise EHR (electronic health record), NextGen® Enterprise PM (practice management), and Eyefinity’s specialized optical and retail solutions. Enhancements that will improve operational efficiency across the continuum of eyecare include:

Seamless integration with VSP Vision Care

Real-time eligibility checks, benefits, and claims submission for VSP-insured patients

Inventory tracking for frames

Point-of-sale (POS) functionality

Streamlined ordering with integrated labs

“Eyefinity has always been committed to solving the specific challenges eye care providers face every day,” said Charlie Biegel, president, Eyefinity. “This collaboration with NextGen Healthcare allows us to extend that commitment to ophthalmology practices seeking a comprehensive solution that seamlessly bridges clinical care and optical retail operations, ultimately improving both patient outcomes and practice profitability.”

Just last year, NextGen Healthcare released a specialized version of its AI-driven ambient listening solution, NextGen® Ambient Assist, tailored to support ophthalmology and optometry workflows. Visit nextgen.com to learn more about how NextGen Healthcare is elevating the delivery of eye care with specialty-specific innovations.

About Eyefinity

Eyefinity, a VSP Vision company, provides cloud-based practice management and electronic health records software solutions designed specifically for eye care professionals. The Eyefinity Encompass platform integrates seamlessly with various third-party applications to enhance practice efficiency and patient care.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology and data solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning EHR, practice management and surround solutions that enable providers to deliver whole-person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent, and interoperable solutions increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a relentless quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.