Onyx Odds, Polymarket Announce Exclusive Partnership to Launch Sports Event Contracts

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Onyx Odds, the fastest growing social sports prediction platform, today announced an exclusive strategic partnership with Polymarket, the world’s largest prediction market. The innovative partnership marks a significant expansion of Onyx Odds’ capabilities in the prediction markets space.

Through the agreement, Onyx Odds will work with Polymarket to launch Commodity Futures Trading Commission-regulated (CFTC) contracts, further expanding the company’s capabilities in bringing event-based markets to a broader audience of sports and culture fans. The collaboration combines Onyx Odds’ community and sports prediction product with Polymarket’s CFTC infrastructure, creating new ways for users to engage with real-world outcomes.

Founded in 2024, Onyx Odds has quickly attracted a dedicated and growing community of users. This partnership underscores the company’s commitment to expanding its reach and influence across the broader prediction and data marketplace.

ABOUT ONYX ODDS:

Onyx Odds is a leading social sports prediction platform. The company was founded in 2024 and is headquartered in New York City.

ABOUT POLYMARKET:

Polymarket is the world's largest prediction market. On Polymarket, traders predict the outcome of future events and win when they are right. As traders react to breaking news in real-time, market prices are the best gauge of the likelihood of events occurring. Institutions, individuals, and the media rely on these forecasts to report the news and better understand the future. Across politics, current events, pop culture, and more, billions of dollars of predictions have been made so far on Polymarket in 2025.