Lumen and Palantir Launch Strategic Partnership to Unlock the Next Wave of Enterprise AI

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As businesses race to turn massive amounts of data into real-time intelligence that delivers valuable outcomes, Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) and Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) are joining forces to eliminate one of AI’s biggest barriers—bridging the gap between advanced intelligence and the high-performance network infrastructure required to power the next wave of enterprise transformation.

Lumen and Palantir, industry leaders building core infrastructure for the AI era, today announced a multi-year, multi-million-dollar strategic partnership to help enterprises across every industry deploy AI faster and more securely in complex, multi-cloud environments. Together, they are pursuing solutions pairing Palantir’s Foundry and Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), the company’s powerful AI and data operations for modern enterprise, with Lumen Connectivity Fabric, a next-generation digital networking solution for the AI-driven future.

“Palantir frees data, while Lumen moves it. Together, we’re uniquely positioned to enable enterprises to unlock their AI ambitions with unprecedented scale and speed,” said Kate Johnson, CEO of Lumen Technologies. “We share the same disruptive DNA—reimagining the foundations of our industries to help others do the same. By bringing AI into real-world operations through a connected ecosystem, we’re empowering businesses to reinvent how they operate, compete, and grow.”

The new partnership is part of Lumen’s connected ecosystem strategy that integrates the strength of its physical network and digital platforms with the world’s fastest-growing technology companies to unlock customer-first, AI-driven innovation. By creating designs that combine Palantir’s AI platform with Lumen’s network infrastructure, enterprise organizations will have a shortcut to operationalize AI through tested offerings that enable them to:

Move and manage data securely and quickly across multi-cloud and hybrid environments to improve decision-making, drive business actions and outcomes, and facilitate continuous learning.

Enhance AI applications with reduced latency and cost, while simplifying IT complexity.

Deliver business transformation with increased speed and efficiency, powered with built-in AI intelligence and automation for your business and infrastructure.

“Our partnership with Lumen has reached new heights,” said Alex Karp, co-founder and CEO of Palantir Technologies. “American companies need to unlock immediate value from AI. We are proud to work with Lumen to enable the infrastructure and intelligence layers for our customers to become AI winners.”

Both companies have already proven the power of their collaboration. In September, they announced how Lumen was adopting Palantir Foundry and AIP to streamline its own operations, accelerate modernization, and transform how it delivers digital services.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen is unleashing the world's digital potential. We ignite business growth by connecting people, data, and applications – quickly, securely, and effortlessly. As the trusted network for AI, Lumen uses the scale of our network to help companies realize AI's full potential. From metro connectivity to long-haul data transport to our edge cloud, security, managed service, and digital platform capabilities, we meet our customers’ needs today and as they build for tomorrow.

For news and insights visit news.lumen.com

About Palantir

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

