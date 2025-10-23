Global Bank Selects Behavox Intelligent Archive for Enterprise-Wide Deployment

LONDON & MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Behavox, the AI company that transforms data into insights that safeguard and enhance businesses, today announced that a top-five global bank has chosen Behavox Intelligent Archive for an enterprise-wide deployment. The bank selected Behavox to replace its legacy archive and upgrade its global regulatory retention program for text, voice, and trade data.

“Our investments into product development and engineering have allowed us to not only innovate but to meet customer needs at speed,” said Manish Kumar, Head of Product Management at Behavox. “The integration of Behavox Intelligent Archive with our Quantum and Polaris products for supervision and surveillance also drives operational efficiency and total cost reduction for customers.”

Following an extensive evaluation, the bank cited the following value drivers:

AI communications monitoring (text & voice): Native integrations with Behavox Quantum for AI-powered search, risk detection, and case management, enabling faster investigations across text and voice channels. Integration of structured data: Centralizes transaction data and control room data in a regulatory-compliant manner, simplifying retention, legal hold, discovery, and audit readiness across jurisdictions. Behavox Polaris integration: Behavox Intelligent Archive integrates with Behavox Polaris, the company’s integrated trade surveillance solution.

“We are now seeing widespread adoption from global enterprises who are tired of incumbents holding their data hostage, failing to innovate, and falling behind evolving data governance standards,” said Nabeel Ebrahim, Chief Revenue Officer at Behavox. “Too many legacy vendors talk about investments into their technology but have little to show beyond slideware.”

About Behavox

Behavox is an AI company that transforms structured and unstructured corporate data into insights that safeguard and enhance businesses.

Our proprietary technology and industry-specific LLM enables users to ask and answer questions without becoming domain experts, technologists, or data scientists.

Our global client base includes banks, hedge funds, commodities firms, private equity firms, crypto firms and other non-financial companies. Equipping them with quality, cost-efficient insights, our solutions empower them to:

Detect and address compliance risks

Streamline and secure data archiving

Predict and prevent regulatory breaches

Turn big data into revenue

Founded in 2014, Behavox is headquartered in London, with offices worldwide, including in New York City, Montreal, Seattle, Singapore, and Tokyo.