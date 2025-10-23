Security First Insurance Deploys Guidewire InsuranceNow to Modernize Operations

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Security First Insurance, one of the largest homeowners insurance companies in Florida, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Security First deployed Guidewire InsuranceNow to modernize its operations to enhance agent and customer service. The company implemented InsuranceNow to its homeowners and dwelling fire lines of business simultaneously.

“The Florida insurance market is challenging and we need technology that helps us achieve our business goals while ensuring we can be there for our customers, storm after storm, year after year®,” said Security First Insurance President, Melissa Burt DeVriese. “With InsuranceNow, we can continue bringing insurance solutions to Floridians while continuing to provide best-of-class customer service.” Security First’s nearly 400 insurance professionals live and work in the communities they serve, helping families prepare for and recover from Florida’s most challenging storms.

Security First Vice President of Enterprise Technology, Dave Violette, said, “We chose InsuranceNow for its functionality and flexibility. It lowers our software costs by reducing vendor reliance for day-to-day maintenance, with Guidewire Professional Services stepping in on more complex tasks. Multiple updates each year keep us current with Guidewire’s latest innovations in addition to simplifying insurtech integrations with the Guidewire Marketplace and PartnerConnect ecosystem.”

“We applaud Security First’s service to policyholders in Florida over the past 20 years,” said Guidewire General Manager for Claims and InsuranceNow, Zachary Gustafson. “We are excited that InsuranceNow and Guidewire Cloud Platform are serving as the technology foundation for the company to continue meeting the needs of homeowners in Florida’s complex and ever-changing risk environment.”

Celebrating nearly 20 years of protecting Floridians, Security First continues to be recognized as one of the state’s most trusted insurance providers.

About Security First Insurance

Headquartered in Ormond Beach, Florida, Security First Insurance protects what matters most to hundreds of thousands of Floridians. Since opening its doors in 2005, the company has grown from a small startup into one of the state’s largest and most trusted homeowners insurance providers—backed by over a century of insurance expertise and a team of nearly 400 insurance professionals who live and work in the communities they serve. Rated A, Exceptional for Financial Stability by Demotech, Inc., Security First holds a 4.3-star Google customer rating and has been named the “Best Pick for Hurricane Protection” by MarketWatch Guides Home Team for four consecutive years (2022–2025). The company continues to invest in solutions to keep Florida’s families protected—today and for generations to come.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. More than 570 insurers in 43 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, rely on Guidewire products. With core systems leveraging data and analytics, digital, and artificial intelligence, Guidewire defines cloud platform excellence for P&C insurers.

We are proud of our unparalleled implementation record, with 1,700+ successful projects supported by the industry’s largest R&D team and partner ecosystem. Our marketplace represents the largest partner community in P&C, where customers can access hundreds of applications to accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com/ and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

