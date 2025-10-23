The Presidio Group Facilitates the Sale of Hendrick Honda Woodbridge in Virginia to Ourisman Automotive Group

WOODBRIDGE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Presidio Group LLC (“Presidio”), an independent merchant banking firm focused on mergers and acquisitions, capital raising and investments in the automotive retail and consumer mobility sectors, facilitated Ourisman Automotive Group’s acquisition of Hendrick Honda Woodbridge in Woodbridge, Va., from Hendrick Automotive Group.

The transaction closed Tuesday, Oct. 21. Ourisman’s acquisition included the dealership real estate.

For Ourisman, the purchase of Hendrick Honda Woodbridge marks a notable expansion in Northern Virginia and reflects the group’s ongoing commitment to growth in key markets. Ourisman already owned the Toyota and Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram dealerships adjacent to the Honda store in Woodbridge.

“This store was the perfect match for Ourisman, and we are thrilled to expand our presence in Northern Virginia with this strategic acquisition. I’m also excited to welcome our new team members at Honda Woodbridge to the Ourisman family,” said Chris Ourisman, president of Ourisman Automotive Group and Graham Ourisman Automotive. “This transaction is a great example of how Presidio’s deep relationships and understanding of the industry can create unique, off-market opportunities that benefit both parties. Presidio’s expertise in bringing the right parties together is why we consider them the best in the business.”

With the addition of Honda, Ourisman now operates three dealerships in Woodbridge. Following the sale, Hendrick Automotive Group, the largest privately owned dealership group in the country, continues to operate its extensive network of 95 stores across the U.S.

“This was a strategic decision for our organization,” said Jeffrey “JB” Brown, president of Hendrick Automotive Group. “While we continue to have a deep relationship with Honda and are grateful for the success we enjoyed in the community, this was our only store in the Woodbridge market, and we saw an opportunity to reallocate resources where we have a stronger presence. It was equally important to us to identify not only a buyer, but one who shares our corporate values and puts their people first. Presidio’s expert facilitation of the transaction stood out, and we appreciate the firm’s ability to foster a collaborative process that aligned the interests of both parties.”

Presidio’s experience navigating complex, multi-faceted transactions was key to bringing Hendrick Automotive Group and Ourisman together.

“We are seeing more dealership groups take a proactive approach to portfolio management, evaluating their assets and making strategic decisions to strengthen their market positions,” said George Karolis, president of The Presidio Group. “This transaction is a clear example of that trend, and it was made possible by Presidio’s personal and trusted relationships with both Ourisman and Hendrick Automotive Group — two of the top 20 dealership groups in the country. Our deep connections with both organizations allowed us to help align their objectives and deliver a successful outcome. It was an honor to facilitate this deal.”

Presidio’s leadership team maintains trusted relationships with many of the industry’s biggest and most respected dealership groups.

“Presidio’s commitment to building and maintaining strong industry relationships is what sets us apart,” said Jason Stein, managing director of The Presidio Group. “Our longstanding connections with both Hendrick Automotive Group and Ourisman Automotive Group are built on mutual respect and trust. It’s these relationships that allow us to help create strategic opportunities and outcomes that drive long-term success for our clients.”

Legal counsel for Ourisman was provided by Stephen Dietrich of Holland & Knight LLP. Legal counsel for Hendrick Automotive Group was provided by Brian Nolen of Nolen PLLC.

The Presidio Group provided exclusive M&A advisory services to Ourisman Automotive Group through its wholly owned investment bank, Presidio Merchant Partners LLC.

About Ourisman Automotive Group

Established in 1921, Ourisman Automotive Group is a family-owned dealership group with more than 100 years of experience. With locations across Maryland, Virginia and Delaware, the group sells and services a wide range of new and used vehicles from various brands. Ourisman is recognized for its commitment to customer service and community involvement, offering comprehensive sales, financing, parts and maintenance operations. For more information, please visit www.ourisman.com.

About Hendrick Automotive Group

Representing 133 franchises and 26 manufacturer nameplates from the Carolinas to California, Hendrick Automotive Group is the largest privately held automotive retail organization in the United States. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., the company employs over 11,000 people in its 95 dealership locations, 21 collision centers and four accessories distributor installers in 13 states. For more information, please visit www.HendrickCars.com.

About The Presidio Group LLC

The Presidio Group was founded in 1998 with the simple mission to relentlessly put the interests of our clients first. By steadfastly adhering to this philosophy, the firm has earned the trust of clients throughout the United States. During their careers, the professionals at Presidio have collectively closed more than 295 transactions for over $19.5 billion. The Presidio Group, based in Denver and Atlanta, publishes Presidio Perspectives: A Quarterly Outlook on Auto Retail and M&A Trends, a leading source of information about the automotive retail landscape. Presidio Merchant Partners LLC is a subsidiary of The Presidio Group LLC and is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information on Presidio, visit www.thepresidiogroup.com.