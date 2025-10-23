PPB and Cambrian Asset Management Partner to Unlock the Power of Digital Assets for Wealth Investors

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PPB Capital Partners, a leading alternative investment provider for private wealth advisors, announced a new partnership with Cambrian Asset Management, Inc. ("Cambrian"), a quantitative investment firm focused on digital assets based in California.

With this joint effort, Cambrian’s institutional-grade digital asset strategy is now available through PPB’s Capital Markets Solutions platform, providing RIAs and private wealth firms access to a disciplined, risk-managed digital investment strategy.

“Digital assets represent one of the most dynamic frontiers in modern investing,” said Brendan Lake, Founder and CEO of PPB Capital Partners. “The challenge for investors is balancing opportunity with risk. Partnering with Cambrian allows advisors to offer digital asset exposure without compromising downside protection.”

Peer Introduction Drives Collaboration

The collaboration emerged after a large $3 billion RIA, located in New York, which allocated directly to Cambrian, facilitated the introduction. The partnership with PPB allows Cambrian to expand its investor base to a wider network of private wealth investors.

This partnership underscores the strength and pedigree of Cambrian’s leadership. CEO and co-CIO, Martin Green was the former President of a tech firm acquired by Google, Co-CIO Jay Posner was a former PM at Millennium Management, and President Tony Fenner-Leitão was formerly the CEO of Winton, a renowned quantitative investment firm. The Cambrian team reflects the firm’s institutional roots and rigor, as well as their tech and engineering backgrounds.

PPB’s Capital Markets Solutions program is powered by peer introductions through its network of RIA relationships, ensuring that the strategies offered on the platform align closely with RIA focus areas. This partnership is a prime example of that model.

"It’s important that our strategies align directly with RIA priorities. Working with Cambrian is a clear example of that approach in action," said Evan Deussing, Head of Distribution at PPB.

Smart, Rules-Based Digital Investing

Cambrian’s investment process is fully systematic and rules-based, seeking to capture the upside of digital assets while mitigating downside volatility. The firm’s approach has delivered returns substantially higher than equities with similar downside risk and differentiated performance characteristics—offering advisors a way to potentially enhance, not disrupt, their clients’ liquid portfolios.

“Most investors understand the potential in digital assets, but few have access to strategies that approach the space with institutional discipline,” said Mr. Fenner-Leitão. “In working with PPB, we’re excited to reach a broader audience of wealth investors who are looking for intelligent, risk-managed ways to participate in this evolving asset class.”

Aligned Approach

PPB and Cambrian have a shared philosophy: digital assets can be a valuable source of diversification and return potential when approached with discipline. Their viewpoint is reflected in three key principles:

Enhance liquid portfolios: Strengthen return potential without adding meaningful risk.

Increase exposure responsibly: Systematic, rules-based strategies manage volatility and enable confident participation.

Diversify under stress: Managed digital assets can perform differently than equities, potentially adding balance when markets are under pressure.

Deussing concludes, “As advisors look for ways to grow and future-proof their portfolios, digital assets present an interesting opportunity. By combining PPB’s peer-driven platform with Cambrian’s disciplined, systematic strategies, we make it possible for advisors to integrate these assets confidently."

About PPB Capital Partners

PPB is a full-service alternative investment provider connecting private wealth advisors to differentiated alternative funds and white-labeled customized solutions. www.ppbcapitalpartners.com

About Cambrian Asset Management

Cambrian Asset Management is a California-based digital asset manager that applies quantitative, rules-based approaches to investing in digital assets. www.cambrianasset.com

Disclosure: Digital assets can involve a high degree of risk, including the potential for volatility and loss of principal, and may not be suitable for most investors.