REVUP Private Wealth Chooses New York Financial Partners, Osaic

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Osaic, Inc. (“Osaic”), one of the nation’s largest providers of wealth management strategies, today announced that REVUP Private Wealth (“REVUP”), led by founder and wealth advisor Michael Grand, CFP®, CIMA®, CAIA®, has joined the firm through the office of supervisory jurisdiction (OSJ), New York Financial Partners (“NYFP”).

Grand, who previously spent five years with Fidelity, made the move after a thorough due diligence process in which he evaluated multiple firms before selecting Osaic as his new professional home. Impressed with managing partners and co-owners Ken Femiano and Howard Asch, he cited NYFP’s collaborative culture, robust infrastructure and direct access to leadership as key factors in his decision. Osaic’s succession planning program for advisors also appealed to Grand, a Gen X advisor intent on growing his business.

“I didn’t want to be limited in my ability to fully engage in client investment discussions and deliver the level of customized planning my clients deserve,” said Grand. “NYFP and Osaic offer me the open-architecture platform and resources I need to act as a true fiduciary while still benefiting from a collaborative community of advisors. It’s the best of both worlds: independence with the support of a team and the scale of Osaic.”

Grand has extensive experience serving high-net-worth families and professionals on the Upper East Side in Manhattan and Jericho on Long Island, New York, providing guidance on investment strategy as well as tax-sensitive, estate planning and generational wealth transfer strategies. His decision to join NYFP and Osaic reflects the potential he sees in this partnership to help him achieve his vision of building a leading independent financial advisory firm at REVUP. That vision is rooted in the mission to challenge the status quo of financial planning by delivering personalized, independent fiduciary advice aligned with each client’s unique goals and needs.

“When you hear about being independent, it doesn’t mean you’re on an island by yourself,” said Ken Femiano, partner and executive managing director of NYFP. “We’re building a culture where advisors can thrive with the resources and support they need to succeed. Our mission is to ensure professionals like Michael feel they have a robust support staff behind them, so they can focus entirely on their clients.”

NYFP has nearly doubled in size over the past year, representing a dynamic hub for advisors like Grand, seeking both autonomy and community within the Osaic network.

“The momentum we’re seeing at New York Financial Partners is a testament to the strength of their culture and the value advisors recognize in joining their community," said Kristen Kimmell, executive vice president of business development at Osaic. “We’re thrilled to welcome Michael Grand and REVUP Private Wealth to Osaic through NYFP. Michael’s vision for building a forward-looking, client-centric firm aligns perfectly with the resources, independence and growth opportunities our platform provides, and we look forward to supporting him as he takes his business to the next level.”

Osaic, Inc. (“Osaic”), a portfolio company of Reverence Capital Partners, is one of the nation’s largest providers of wealth management strategies, supporting approximately 11,000 financial professionals. Osaic’s mission is to create leading wealth management solutions that enhance lives and legacies. Visit www.osaic.com to learn more.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: Osaic Wealth, Inc. and Osaic Institutions, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Osaic Services, Inc. and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., broker-dealers and members of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Osaic Advisory Services, LLC. and CW Advisors, LLC., registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by Osaic Wealth, Inc. are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser.