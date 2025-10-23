Arthrolense and Waldemar Link Form Strategic Agreement to Advance Machine Vision-Enabled Orthopedic Surgery

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arthrolense™, a medical technology company pioneering a machine vision and machine learning-based surgical guidance in orthopedics, announced a new strategic partnership with Waldemar Link GmbH & Co. KG, Germany (“Link”) to introduce their respective technologies to the orthopedic community.

Under the non-exclusive agreement, Arthrolense and Link will collaborate to drive innovation of the Arthrolense 4Di™ visual guidance system with Link’s primary knee system (LinkSymphoKnee) as well as other advanced knee implant solutions across revision knee indications.

Benefits & Synergies

Complementary capabilities : Arthrolense’s real-time surgical visualization and mapping can enhance Link’s knee implant systems to empower surgeons with advanced visual guidance and actionable, patient-specific insights during surgical planning and component placement in primary and revision procedures.

: Arthrolense’s real-time surgical visualization and mapping can enhance Link’s knee implant systems to empower surgeons with advanced visual guidance and actionable, patient-specific insights during surgical planning and component placement in primary and revision procedures. Expanded reach & education : Shared surgeon networks can be leveraged to increase market awareness and adoption of these pivotal products and technologies.

: Shared surgeon networks can be leveraged to increase market awareness and adoption of these pivotal products and technologies. Patient and surgical benefit: Ultimately, this collaboration aims to reduce surgical variability, improve implant positioning, and support better post-operative outcomes for patients receiving joint arthroplasty.

“We are excited to partner with Link to bring the power of Arthrolense’s advanced technology into everyday surgical practice. This collaboration is a major step forward to deliver Arthrolense’s 4Di system for the benefit of surgeons and patients in the US,” said Oren Gelman, CEO of Arthrolense.

“At Link, our unwavering commitment to innovation is driven by a singular purpose: improving the quality of life for patients worldwide. This partnership with Arthrolense exemplifies how cutting-edge technology can empower surgeons with real-time insights and precision tools—enhancing surgical outcomes and consistency. By integrating our advanced LinkSymphoKnee implant systems with Arthrolense’s visual guidance platform, we are taking a decisive step toward more personalized, predictable, and successful orthopedic procedures,” said Peter Willenborg, CEO of LINK Group.

About Arthrolense

Merging medicine and technology, Arthrolense integrates machine vision with machine learning to empower surgeons with actionable, real-time insights. Leveraging proprietary visualization technology, the patented Arthrolense 4DI visual guidance system delivers precision, personalization, and improved outcomes across a wide range of orthopedic procedures. Arthrolense is redefining decision-making in orthopedic surgery—enabling safer, more predictable outcomes for patients and greater confidence for surgeons.

About Waldemar Link GmbH & Co. KG

Proudly made in Germany and with more than 75 years of history, LINK is a leading provider of innovative orthopedic solutions with an unwavering commitment to quality. With a focused mission on improving patient quality of life, LINK is dedicated to becoming the fastest-growing company in orthopedics. Emphasizing technological advancement and clinical excellence, LINK is devoted to improving standards in orthopedic surgery and advancing the field through innovation and collaboration.

For more information, please visit www.link-ortho.com

LinkSymphoKnee is a trademark of Waldemar Link GmbH & Co. KG

Disclaimer: The Arthrolense device is not commercially available in the United States.