Affirm expands partnership with Worldpay for Platforms with embedded payments integration

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps businesses grow, today announced an expanded partnership with Worldpay, a global industry leading payment services provider. The new deal will integrate Affirm into the company’s embedded payments offering for software platforms.

Worldpay for Platforms provides embedded payments for more than 1,000 SaaS companies, and over the last 12 months has processed more than $400 billion in payment volume and 4.6 billion in transactions. With this integration, platforms will now have the ability to offer Affirm as a payment method to their merchants, giving eligible end customers more flexible, transparent ways to pay.

“Together with Worldpay, we’re making it easier than ever for businesses to offer flexible, transparent payment options at checkout,” said Wayne Pommen, Chief Revenue Officer at Affirm. “Through this expanded partnership, we can deliver Affirm to more platforms, more merchants, and ultimately more consumers — while removing friction every step of the way.”

“By making it easy to offer Affirm at checkout, we’re helping our software partners become the everything platform to their users while enhancing the customer experience,” said Matt Downs, President of Worldpay for Platforms. “Our focus is on giving software platforms and their merchants the very best tools to grow. Affirm’s proven ability to deliver results for businesses and great experiences for consumers makes them an ideal BNPL partner for Worldpay for Platforms.”

With Affirm, approved consumers can split purchases into budget-friendly biweekly or monthly payments, with rates starting at 0% APR. Plans range from 30 days to 60 months and support cart sizes from $35 to $30,000. Affirm only approves customers it believes can and will repay, and has never charged a penny in late or hidden fees.

Offering Affirm at checkout can help businesses drive overall sales, increase average order value, and reach new customers. For more information about how Affirm helps businesses grow, see here.

About Affirm

Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network – one based on trust, transparency and putting people first – we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we never charge any late or hidden fees.

Rates from 0–36% APR. For example, a $500 purchase might cost $45.13/mo over 12 months at 15% APR. Payment options through Affirm are subject to an eligibility check, may not be available everywhere, and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. Options depend on your purchase amount, and a down payment may be required. CA residents: Loans by Affirm Loan Services, LLC are made or arranged pursuant to a California Financing Law license. For licenses and disclosures, see affirm.com/licenses.

