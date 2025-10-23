Securian Financial joins forces with Custodia Financial for Retirement Loan Protection program

ST. PAUL, Minn. & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Securian Financial and Custodia Financial today announced a new strategic relationship expanding access to Custodia’s Retirement Loan ProtectionSM (RLP) program—a first-of-its-kind, in-plan feature that helps safeguard employees’ retirement savings by automatically protecting 401(k) loans from default when job loss, disability or death occurs.

This collaboration brings together Securian’s financial strength1 and experience in workplace and loan protection insurance with Custodia’s patented Retirement Loan Protection solution, helping to address one of the largest sources of retirement savings loss in the United States.

“Millions of Americans borrow from their 401(k)s with the best of intentions, but job loss or disability can quickly turn a short-term solution into a permanent setback,” said David Seidel, Securian Financial senior vice president and head of its U.S. Affinity Solutions business. “Joining with Custodia Financial in this program reflects Securian’s commitment to innovative protection solutions that help people build secure tomorrows. Retirement Loan Protection helps ensure workers can protect the savings they’ve worked so hard to build—especially when life takes an unexpected turn.”

Protecting retirement savings from a $2 trillion leakage problem

According to industry research, loan defaults and cash-outs account for more than $2 trillion of the U.S. retirement savings gap.2

Many 401(k) participants default on their loans when they leave their jobs because most plans require the loan to be paid upon separation. These defaults can cost the average worker hundreds of thousands of dollars in lost long-term retirement value from missed annual returns.

“Working with Securian Financial allows us to deliver Retirement Loan Protection to more plan sponsors and participants through Securian’s trusted and proven insurance platform,” said Tod A. Ruble, co-founder and CEO of Custodia Financial. “Together, we’re helping to close the retirement savings gap by preventing loan defaults before they happen—automatically and inclusively.”

ABOUT SECURIAN FINANCIAL

To be confident in your financial future, you need to trust the strength and commitment of the companies you choose to work with. For more than 140 years, the Securian Financial family of companies has been developing innovative insurance and retirement solutions to meet the evolving needs of individuals, families and businesses. Offered through partnerships with employers, financial professionals and affinity groups, our products help bring peace of mind to more than 23 million customers throughout the United States and Canada. We are trusted by our partners and customers to fulfill our purpose of helping to build secure tomorrows. For more information about Securian Financial, visit securian.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

ABOUT CUSTODIA FINANCIAL

Custodia Financial develops solutions that close gaps in retirement savings, offering automated and measurable features to protect workers’ financial futures. Its flagship offering, Retirement Loan ProtectionSM (RLP), repays 401(k) loans when employment ends for certain reasons, improving financial security and retirement outcomes. Learn more at custodiafinancial.com.

1. To learn more about the financial strength and ratings of Securian Financial’s insurance company subsidiaries, visit securian.com/ratings.

2. Campbell, Bradford, “Protecting workers’ retirement savings,” Plansponsor, August 4, 2023

This is a non-admitted product and may be placed with/procured from a surplus lines insurer only by a properly-licensed surplus lines broker. Coverage may not be available in all jurisdictions.

Securian Financial is the marketing name for Securian Financial Group, Inc., and its subsidiaries.

