SJI and OPAL Fuels Celebrate Landmark Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Project with Atlantic County Utilities Authority

FOLSOM, N.J. SJI, an energy infrastructure holding company, and OPAL Fuels, a leader in the production, marketing, and distribution of renewable and compressed natural gas (RNG and CNG), celebrated the ribbon cutting of their Atlantic County Utilities Authority's (ACUA) Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Project in Egg Harbor Township, N.J.

The RNG facility will capture and process landfill gas into RNG, providing a renewable, lower-carbon fuel alternative to diesel and conventional natural gas. The project marks a significant milestone for SJI, as it will be the first to deliver RNG into the pipeline system of South Jersey Gas, a subsidiary of SJI. The milestone event was attended by local and state elected officials, and company leadership.

“We are thrilled to cut the ribbon on this project, which signifies another milestone for SJI,” said Chet Benham, President, SJI Renewable Energy Ventures. “This project underscores our commitment to innovation and continuing efforts in renewable energy solutions.”

The RNG produced at the ACUA plant is planned to be used as transportation fuel and directly injected into the South Jersey Gas pipelines, offering RNG for the first time to supply energy to homes and businesses in the South Jersey Gas territory.

The facility is anticipated to have a nameplate capacity of 2,500 SCFM of landfill gas and is expected to produce more than 650,000 MMBtu, which is equivalent to nearly 4.6 million gallons of gas, per year of RNG.

“ACUA has consistently demonstrated its commitment to exploring and implementing technologies that transform waste into a resource and improve our environment,” said ACUA President Matthew DeNafo. “This project embodies that commitment, and we’re happy to celebrate its opening alongside our wonderful partners OPAL and SJI.”

Once operational, the RNG produced at the ACUA’s solid waste landfill is also expected to reduce methane emissions from the landfill and avoid over 346,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) per year.

“The opening of this facility marks an important milestone in OPAL Fuels’ mission of turning waste into clean, domestic energy,” said Adam Comora, Co-Chief Executive Officer of OPAL Fuels. “This project reduces emissions, improves local air quality, creates jobs, and strengthens American energy independence. As we drive forward with a focus on strategic growth and operational excellence, this project serves as an example of how landfills can benefit from producing RNG by generating financial value, cutting methane emissions, and displacing diesel to decarbonize transportation.”

The process is expected to reduce the volume of methane gas combusted at the facility, resulting in a reduction in on-site emissions. The RNG project represents the first collaboration between SJI and OPAL Fuels as part of their previously announced 50/50 joint venture to develop, construct, own and operate RNG facilities.

About SJI

South Jersey Industries (SJI), an energy infrastructure holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy services to customers through two primary subsidiaries: SJI Utilities (SJIU) and SJI Energy Enterprises Group. SJIU houses the company’s regulated natural gas utility operations, and is focused on delivering safe, reliable and affordable natural gas to more than 735,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers across New Jersey via its South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas subsidiaries. SJI Energy Enterprises Group, a non-utility subsidiary of SJI, specializes in the ownership, development, construction, and operation of diverse renewable energy projects. These projects include the development of solar, fuel cell, and Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) solutions, with the RNG sourced from a variety of feedstocks including dairy manure, landfill gas, and organic food waste. With a robust portfolio and pipeline of future projects, SJI Energy Enterprises Group strives to be a national leader in advancing sustainable energy solutions.

About South Jersey Gas

South Jersey Gas, a subsidiary of SJI, is focused on delivering safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to more than 420,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Salem, and portions of Gloucester, Burlington and Camden counties in New Jersey. For more information, visit southjerseygas.com.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels (Nasdaq: OPAL) is a leader in the capture and conversion of biogas into low carbon intensity RNG and renewable electricity. OPAL Fuels is also a leader in the marketing and distribution of RNG to heavy duty trucking and other hard to de-carbonize industrial sectors. For additional information, and to learn more about OPAL Fuels and how it is leading the effort to capture North America’s naturally occurring methane and decarbonize the economy, please visit www.opalfuels.com.

About Atlantic County Utilities Authority (ACUA)

The Atlantic County Utilities Authority (ACUA) operates a 360-acre Environmental Park in Egg Harbor Township that includes a landfill, transfer station, composting facility, and recycling center. The Authority oversees the recycling program for Atlantic County and currently provides waste and recycling collection services for 24 municipalities across Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland Counties. The ACUA is an environmental leader and has been recognized nationally for its efforts to incorporate sustainability and renewable energy in its operations. For more information, please visit www.acua.com.