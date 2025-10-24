CBL Properties Announces Sale of Its Interest in Fremaux Town Center in Slidell, LA

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CBL Properties (NYSE:CBL) today announced that it had closed on the sale of its interest in Fremaux Town Center, a roughly 640,000-square-foot open-air center located in Slidell, LA, to its joint venture partner, Stirling. CBL received net cash proceeds of $30.77 million and eliminated $35.0 million of property-specific debt. The transaction represented an 8.2% cap rate.

“We’re pleased to complete the sale of our interest in Fremaux Town Center at attractive pricing that highlights the significant and underappreciated value of our open-air portfolio,” said Stephen D. Lebovitz, Chief Executive Officer of CBL. “This transaction simplifies our ownership structure by reducing joint venture exposure. It also generates cash proceeds to pursue higher-yield opportunities, including future acquisitions and share repurchase activity.”

About CBL Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL’s owned and managed portfolio is comprised of 88 properties totaling 53.9 million square feet across 22 states, including 55 high-quality enclosed malls, outlet centers and lifestyle retail centers as well as more than 25 open-air centers and other assets. CBL seeks to continuously strengthen its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information visit cblproperties.com.

