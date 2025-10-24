-

CBL Properties Announces Sale of Its Interest in Fremaux Town Center in Slidell, LA

Transaction confirms significant value of CBL’s open-air portfolio and reduces joint venture exposure

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CBL Properties (NYSE:CBL) today announced that it had closed on the sale of its interest in Fremaux Town Center, a roughly 640,000-square-foot open-air center located in Slidell, LA, to its joint venture partner, Stirling. CBL received net cash proceeds of $30.77 million and eliminated $35.0 million of property-specific debt. The transaction represented an 8.2% cap rate.

“We’re pleased to complete the sale of our interest in Fremaux Town Center at attractive pricing that highlights the significant and underappreciated value of our open-air portfolio,” said Stephen D. Lebovitz, Chief Executive Officer of CBL. “This transaction simplifies our ownership structure by reducing joint venture exposure. It also generates cash proceeds to pursue higher-yield opportunities, including future acquisitions and share repurchase activity.”

About CBL Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL’s owned and managed portfolio is comprised of 88 properties totaling 53.9 million square feet across 22 states, including 55 high-quality enclosed malls, outlet centers and lifestyle retail centers as well as more than 25 open-air centers and other assets. CBL seeks to continuously strengthen its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information visit cblproperties.com.

Information included herein contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual events, financial and otherwise, may differ materially from the events and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. The reader is directed to the Company’s various filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” included therein, for a discussion of such risks and uncertainties.

CBL_Corp

Contacts

Investor Contact: Katie Reinsmidt, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, 423.490.8301, Katie.Reinsmidt@cblproperties.com
Media Contact: Stacey Keating, Vice President– Corporate Communications, 423.490.8361, Stacey.Keating@cblproperties.com

Industry:

CBL Properties

NYSE:CBL
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Investor Contact: Katie Reinsmidt, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, 423.490.8301, Katie.Reinsmidt@cblproperties.com
Media Contact: Stacey Keating, Vice President– Corporate Communications, 423.490.8361, Stacey.Keating@cblproperties.com

More News From CBL Properties

CBL Properties Announces Nearly $158 Million in Recent Financing Activity

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CBL Properties (NYSE:CBL) today announced that it had closed on nearly $158.0 million in financing activity in three separate transactions. This is in addition to the previously announced financing activity completed in 2025, totaling more than $520 million. CBL and its joint venture partner closed on a new $43.0 million loan secured by The Pavilion at Port Orange in Port Orange, FL. The five-year non-recourse loan has a fixed interest rate of 5.9%, interest...

CBL Properties Celebrates Opening of Element Hotel by Westin at Mayfaire Town Center in Wilmington, North Carolina

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CBL Properties (NYSE:CBL) today announced that Element by Westin is now open at Mayfaire Town Center in Wilmington, North Carolina. The 139-key hotel is located on International Drive and is a 49/51 joint venture between CBL and Chattanooga-based Vision Hospitality. “When we acquired Mayfaire Town Center in 2015, we saw a significant opportunity to further diversify the mix of uses available on the campus,” said Stephen Lebovitz, chief executive officer, CBL...

CBL Properties Reports Results for Second Quarter 2025

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CBL Properties (NYSE: CBL) announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. Results of operations as reported in the consolidated financial statements for these periods are prepared in accordance with GAAP. A description of each supplemental non-GAAP financial measure and the related reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure is located at the end of this news release.     Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  ...
Back to Newsroom