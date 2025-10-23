DigitalOcean and fal Expand Collaboration to Advance Multimodal AI Innovation

BROOMFIELD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN), the comprehensive agentic cloud, and fal, a leading multimodal AI platform for generative media, today announced an expansion to their strategic partnership to accelerate generative AI content creation by making image and audio generation more accessible to startups and enterprises. This first of its kind collaboration brings fal’s cutting-edge, high-performance models for image and voice to DigitalOcean’s global community of builders and over 640,000 customers through the DigitalOcean Gradient™ AI Platform. Through this partnership, fal hosts and runs hundreds of its models on DigitalOcean’s Infrastructure, powering applications across creative and enterprise use cases.

Expanding the DigitalOcean AI Ecosystem

The seamless integration of fal’s multimodal models on the Gradient AI Platform is a key expansion of the DigitalOcean AI Ecosystem, further enhancing the comprehensive suite of products and services that are available to startups and enterprises building on the GradientTM AI Agentic Cloud. Through this partnership, fal joins a growing roster of industry-leading technology companies contributing to DigitalOcean’s expanding AI ecosystem, providing developers with the tools they need to build and ship innovative, production-ready AI solutions.

“This partnership is a great catalyst for our mission to accelerate the future of AI-generated content,” said Gorkem Yurtseven, Chief Technology Officer at fal. “By offering our models on the Gradient AI Platform, we are putting the market's most performant generative media tools directly into the hands of a global developer community to spark the next wave of innovation. In addition, knowing that our platform is hosted on DigitalOcean's reliable, scalable infrastructure, fal can focus on building our high-performance generative media models."

In turn, DigitalOcean provides partners with access to a large, engaged developer community, helping accelerate adoption and real-world use of their technologies. The collaboration also highlights how partners can leverage DigitalOcean’s reliable and scalable infrastructure to expand access to advanced AI technologies.

“DigitalOcean’s partnership with fal exemplifies what the DigitalOcean AI Ecosystem is designed to do—provide developers access to advanced AI capabilities while simplifying the operational complexity of AI infrastructure,” said DigitalOcean’s Chief Ecosystem and Growth Officer Wade Wegner. “Together, we’re enabling developers to integrate high-performance, multimodal AI models into their applications faster and more reliably.”

Model Availability

DigitalOcean users can now access fal’s multimodal models in public preview via Serverless Inference on the Gradient AI Platform. The models include high-resolution and fast image generation as well as text-to-audio and multilingual speech capabilities. These models allow developers to generate and transform images and audio via API, reducing the operational complexity of managing infrastructure and scaling workloads.

Developers can start using fal models today. For details on getting started and exploring available models, visit the announcement blog.

Product engineers from DigitalOcean will take the stage during an afternoon workshop at fal’s Generative Media Conference on Friday, October 24th, at 4:15 PM PDT. Together with engineers from fal, they will showcase the models in action on the Gradient AI Platform and share tips and insights for developers.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean is the comprehensive agentic cloud, empowering developers at AI-native businesses and digital native enterprises to build full-stack AI applications with straightforward tools. Our mission is to simplify cloud computing and AI to allow builders to spend more time creating software that changes the world. More than 640,000 customers trust DigitalOcean to deliver the cloud, AI, and ML infrastructure they need to build and scale their organizations. To learn more about DigitalOcean, visit www.digitalocean.com.

About fal

fal is the leading platform for generative media, offering cutting-edge inference solutions for AI-powered video, image, and audio applications. The company partners with enterprises, research labs, and developers worldwide to accelerate the future of generative AI content creation. For more information, visit www.fal.ai.