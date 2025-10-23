Abolis Biotechnologies and EUROAPI Enter Into Partnership to Accelerate Pharmaceutical Innovation and Restore European Sovereignty

ÉVRY-COURCOURONNES, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Abolis Biotechnologies, a company specializing in industrial solutions using microorganisms, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with EUROAPI, one of the world’s leading producers of active pharmaceutical ingredients, for the development of microbial strains for the synthesis of key intermediates and 20 active ingredients, particularly from the corticosteroid family.

This industrial partnership is part of the « Important Project of Common European Interest » (IPCEI), a European initiative aimed at strengthening pharmaceutical sovereignty. Validated by the European Commission, the Med4Cure program offers public support through Bpifrance of up to €140 million as part of France 2030. Led by EUROAPI, it brings together several academic institutions such as the Institute of Chemistry for Health at Chimie Paris Tech, the CARMEN laboratory at INSA Rouen, the CEISAM laboratory at the University of Nantes, and Toulouse INP.

In this context, Abolis Biotechnologies will be responsible for developing microbial strains and associated bioprocesses for the production of corticosteroids used in the treatment of allergic and immune diseases. One of the key innovations in this process is based on enhanced synergy between biotechnology and corticosteroid chemistry. Production will be distributed between EUROAPI’s sites in St Aubin-lès-Elbeuf (Normandy) and Vertolaye (Auvergne), the only European site producing this type of treatment. In return, Abolis Biotechnologies will receive funding from Bpifrance and EUROAPI over a four-year period.

The production in Europe of these critical drugs, used daily in both hospitals and private practices, faces a series of structural and economic challenges that explain the recurring supply shortages observed over the past years. To date, nearly 80% of the global corticosteroid market is controlled by Asian producers, particularly in China and India, where manufacturing costs are lower. This dependence renders supply chains vulnerable to geopolitical, logistical, or health crisis.

Cyrille Pauthenier, co-founder and President of Abolis Biotechnologies, said: "We are delighted to announce this partnership with EUROAPI, which aims to regain European pharmaceutical sovereignty in a sustainable and cost-competitive manner. This will be achieved through a strategy combining biotechnology and chemistry in an innovative way. Through the Med4Cure program, Abolis Biotechnologies will actively contribute to securing supply chains, enabling us to accelerate our growth strategy and consolidate our position as a European leader in the fields of industrial biotechnology and the microbiome."

David Seignolle, CEO of EUROAPI, added: "EUROAPI is delighted to bring together a collaborative ecosystem comprising innovative companies such as Abolis Biotechnologies and leading academic teams. With the support of the IPCEI framework, we have joined forces to work together on regaining pharmaceutical sovereignty, particularly in the key area of corticosteroids."

About Abolis Biotechnologies

Abolis Biotechnologies is a French company delivering high-impact, high-value-added innovations in the field of microbial biotechnology—bioproduction and microbiome. Abolis Biotechnologies supports industries in their transition to a more sustainaible production model. The company provides tailor-made industrial solutions based on natural or modified microorganisms. Since its creation in 2014, Abolis Biotechnologies has raised more than €35 million, now has more than 80 employees, and has achieved significant growth thanks to strategic partnerships with leaders in the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and nutrition industries. www.abolis.fr

About EUROAPI

EUROAPI is focused on reinventing active ingredient solutions to sustainably meet customers’ and patients’ needs around the world. We are a leading player in active pharmaceutical ingredients with approximately 200 products in our portfolio, offering a large span of technologies while developing innovative molecules through our Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) activities.

Taking action for health by enabling access to essential therapies inspires our 3,270 employees every day. With strong research and development capabilities and five manufacturing sites, all located in Europe, EUROAPI ensures API manufacturing of the highest quality to supply customers in more than 80 countries. EUROAPI is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0014008VX5; ticker: EAPI). Find out more at www.euroapi.com and follow us on LinkedIn.