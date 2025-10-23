Ascend Private Wealth Partners Goes Independent with Kestra Private Wealth Services to Elevate Client Experience

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kestra Private Wealth Services (Kestra PWS), a registered investment adviser subsidiary of Kestra Financial, Inc., today announced that Ascend Private Wealth Partners (Ascend) has joined its platform. The firm is led by financial advisors David Barnett, CFP®, and Ashley Ament, and is focused on delivering tailor-made financial strategies to its clients.

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Ascend is rooted in the belief that no two clients are alike. Specializing in comprehensive financial planning – from investment management to tax planning – Ascend’s financial professionals aim to provide a full suite of wealth management services to the clients they serve. With Kestra PWS, Barnett and Ament gain access to expanded resources that allow them to enhance the client experience while maintaining their independence.

By leveraging Kestra PWS’s robust suite of offerings, such as technology tools, tax planning, and investment resources, Barnett and Ament will continue to provide highly personalized financial guidance while growing their ability to meet evolving client needs.

“We strive to ensure every decision we make reflects our clients’ best interests,” said Ashley Ament, Co-Founder of Ascend Private Wealth Partners. “Joining Kestra PWS gives us the freedom and flexibility to source high-quality solutions for our clients without being tied to specific products. That independence, paired with Kestra’s hands-on support, empowers us to serve our clients even better.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Ascend Private Wealth Partners to Kestra PWS,” said Rob Bartenstein, Founder and President of Kestra PWS. “Their client-first approach and entrepreneurial spirit embody the qualities we value most in our partners.”

About Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC (Kestra PWS) is a hybrid registered investment advisor (RIA) headquartered in Austin, TX and supporting independent financial professional teams across the nation. Founded by industry veterans, Kestra PWS empowers advisors to transition seamlessly from wirehouses and W-2 roles to independent businesses. The firm’s platform is composed of its independent RIA and a broker-dealer to provide financial professionals with an open-architecture platform and independence across both fee- and transaction-based business models. The firm’s comprehensive support covers every detail of transition, from office setup to compliance, freeing advisors to focus on serving clients and growing their wealth management businesses. Kestra PWS has helped more than 125 financial professionals and more than 50 single- and multi-team offices across the country find independence with their full-service support model. For more information, visit http://www.kestrafinancial.com/private-wealth-services.

Kestra Financial, Inc. (Kestra Financial) provides a leading independent advisor platform that empowers independent financial professionals – including traditional and hybrid RIAs – to prosper, grow, and provide superior client service. Kestra Financial offers advisors and firms personalized support, integrated business management technology, and access to a collaborative community of like-minded financial professionals, ultimately enabling their growth, success, and ability to best support their own clients.

The Kestra Financial division includes Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC (Kestra PWS), Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS) and Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Securities offered through registered representatives of Kestra IS. Investment advisory services offered through appropriately licensed representatives of Kestra AS or Kestra PWS. Except for the referenced Kestra companies, Kestra IS, Kestra AS, or Kestra PWS are not affiliated with other entities referenced in this publication. References to our firms as a “registered investment adviser” or any reference to being “registered” does not imply a certain level of skill of training.