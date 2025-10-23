Andersen Consulting Collaborates with Acronotics to Deepen AI-led Digital Transformation Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Consulting strengthens its technology and business transformation capabilities through a Collaboration Agreement with Acronotics, a rapidly growing digital consulting firm headquartered in the UK with a presence in the U.S. and India.

As a specialist in AI-led business transformation, Acronotics works with Fortune 500 companies to accelerate digital transformation by harnessing the power of AI. The firm has deep expertise across manufacturing, banking and financial services, retail, fast-moving consumer goods, and high-tech industries, with a strong focus on AI/ML, Generative AI, and RPA technology stacks. Acronotics delivers end-to-end services including the design, development, and implementation of Agentic AI and RPA-based process automation solutions. Leveraging its proprietary Automated Digital Worker Management platform, Radium.ai, the firm helps clients manage and monitor their digital workforce effectively.

"Collaborating with Andersen Consulting enables us to scale globally and deliver greater value to enterprises seeking to leverage the power of AI to transform their business," said Jitin Goyal, founder and chairman of Acronotics. "By combining our downstream execution capabilities with Andersen Consulting’s strategic advisory capabilities, we can unlock significant opportunities and help organizations achieve transformative, scalable results.”

Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen, added, "Acronotics brings deep expertise in AI-driven digital consulting and cutting-edge automation capabilities that seamlessly complement our expanding consulting services. Together, we will help organizations implement practical, scalable solutions that generate real business impact."

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 44,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 600 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.