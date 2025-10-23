FillPoint Health, a Lyceum Health Company, Announces Exclusive Specialty Pharmacy Partnership with US Heart & Vascular

DUBLIN, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FillPoint Health, a leading specialty pharmacy and MSO platform under Lyceum Health, is proud to announce an exclusive partnership with US Heart & Vascular (USHV), the nation’s premier cardiovascular management services organization, to streamline access, dispensing, and patient support services for innovative RNA interference (RNAi) therapies for rare, inherited disorders in cardiovascular disease.

This collaboration marks a significant step in enhancing the care pathway for patients with complex cardiovascular and rare disease conditions by integrating clinical prescribing, specialty fulfillment, and real-time patient engagement through a unified provider-pharmacy model.

“This exclusive partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to bridge the gap between provider care and specialty therapy access,” said Michael Baldzicki, Chief Revenue Officer of Lyceum Health, A Group of Companies (RxNexus & FillPoint Health). “Together with US Heart & Vascular, we’re enabling earlier intervention, better adherence, and improved outcomes for a highly targeted patient population.”

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Exclusive dispensing rights through FillPoint Health for USHV providers

Seamless coordination of prior authorizations, benefit navigation, and patient onboarding for pharmacy services

Real-time provider visibility, patient adherence tracking, and reporting.

“USHV is committed to delivering next-generation cardiovascular care,” said Emily Rash, Chief Operating Officer at USHV. “This partnership allows our physicians to focus on clinical care while ensuring their patients receive uninterrupted access to life-changing therapies. These advanced capabilities allow USHV partners to deliver the right therapy to the right patient at the right time.”

Through this collaboration, FillPoint Health leverages its specialty pharmacy infrastructure and digital capabilities to improve therapy access at the point of care—supporting physicians and patients with high-touch, precision-based services.

About FillPoint Health

FillPoint Health is a licensed and accredited specialty pharmacy and MSO platform under Lyceum Health, focused on enabling integrated care for complex and rare conditions. Through its national network, proprietary RxNexus platform, and Therapeutic Engagement Centers (TEC), FillPoint streamlines specialty prescribing, distribution, and outcomes-driven patient support. Visit FillPointHealth.com.

About US Heart & Vascular (USHV)

USHV is a leading national cardiovascular physician platform dedicated to supporting world-class care through clinical innovation, operational efficiency, and strategic partnerships across its growing network of practices. Visit USHeartandVascular.com.