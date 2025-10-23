StubHub Named Official Partner of Peachtree Entertainment, Expanding Festivals and Concerts Nationwide

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StubHub, leading global secondary ticketing marketplace for live events, today announced a new partnership with Peachtree Entertainment, one of the fastest-growing live entertainment companies in the U.S. Through this partnership, StubHub becomes an “Official Partner” of Peachtree Entertainment, providing fans with seamless, secure access to tickets for more than 19 live music events across the country — including the flagship Rock the Country tour and a lineup of high-energy music festivals.

Peachtree has built some of the most exciting live events in the country, and we’re proud to help bring their shows to even more fans while giving promoters new ways to reach audiences and sell out faster. Share

The partnership marks another milestone in StubHub’s direct issuance expansion, offering fans enhanced access and service through its trusted FanProtect Guarantee. Peachtree Entertainment joins StubHub’s growing roster of live music partners as the company strengthens its relationships with promoters and rights holders across North America.

“This partnership is about delivering fans a better ticketing experience, simple, secure, and built around access,” said Adam Budelli, Head of Partnerships at StubHub. “Peachtree has built some of the most exciting live events in the country, and we’re proud to help bring their shows to even more fans while giving promoters new ways to reach audiences and sell out faster.”

Fans will be able to purchase tickets to Peachtree’s 2026 events — including Rock the South, Rock the Country, Auburn Rodeo, Tailgates ‘N Tallboys, and GATA Jam — directly through StubHub. When events sell out or when plans change, fans will also have the ability to buy and sell Peachtree event tickets safely on StubHub, ensuring a reliable way to access or resell tickets for any of Peachtree’s major shows.

“StubHub’s technology and global reach make them an ideal partner as we expand our live event footprint,” said Justin Andrews, VP of Ticketing & Revenue at Peachtree Entertainment. “This partnership not only streamlines how we distribute tickets but also enhances fan access, giving audiences a trusted and flexible way to buy and resell tickets for our shows.”

Peachtree Entertainment has quickly emerged as a leading independent promoter, producing major country and rock festivals nationwide. This partnership reinforces StubHub’s commitment to working directly with event organizers to expand fan access and enhance the live music experience. Together, StubHub and Peachtree will bring fans across the U.S. closer to the shows they love, all backed by StubHub’s FanProtect Guarantee.

For more information about StubHub partnerships, visit stubhub.com/partners.

About StubHub

StubHub (NYSE: STUB) is a leading global secondary ticketing marketplace for live events. Through StubHub in North America and viagogo internationally, StubHub services customers in over 200 countries and territories, supporting over 30 languages and accepting payments in over 45 currencies – from sports to music, comedy to dance, festivals to theater. StubHub offers a safe and convenient way to buy or sell tickets to live events across the world for memorable live experiences.

About Peachtree Entertainment

Peachtree Entertainment is a nationally acclaimed concert promoter committed to spotlighting rising talent. With over 15 years of expertise in the music industry, Peachtree Entertainment has earned its reputation as a leader and innovator in live music. As pioneers in identifying and nurturing new talent, Peachtree Entertainment has played a key role in launching the touring careers of artists like Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Luke Bryan, Gavin Adcock, and many more. Beyond tours, Peachtree’s outdoor event portfolio features iconic gatherings such as Rock The South, Rock The Country, Live At The Station, Bulls Bands & Barrels, Tailgates & Tallboys among many others.

Peachtree Entertainment is a joint venture with LiveCo, a leading private equity-backed entertainment company producing over 3,000 live shows annually across multiple genres. Together, they contribute to shaping the live entertainment landscape, delivering unforgettable experiences nationwide and internationally.

Peachtree Entertainment remains dedicated to shaping the national country music scene, continuing its legacy of significant influence and success. To learn more information about Peachtree Entertainment tours and events, click here, or follow on Instagram or Facebook.