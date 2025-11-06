Idemitsu Kosan and Source Energy Company Announce Strategic Collaboration to Co-Create Next-Generation Solar Array Products for Space Market

TOKYO & LONGMONT, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (“Idemitsu”), a leader in energy and advanced materials with longstanding expertise in solar technologies, and Source Energy Company (“Source”), an emerging supplier of space-grade solar products for satellites, today announced a strategic collaboration to co-develop and deliver next-generation energy solutions for the high-LEO and MEO markets. This collaboration will combine Idemitsu's proven CIGS solar cell technology with Source Energy's family of advanced solar modules and deployable arrays for satellites and spacecraft.

As the space industry experiences exponential growth, it faces a critical bottleneck: a limited supply of high-performance solar cells, an essential component for satellite operations. This collaboration directly addresses that challenge by merging Idemitsu’s decades of experience in solar cell R&D and mass production with Source Energy's proven approach to delivering disruptive, available, and cost-effective space power systems.

The traditional space solar industry relies heavily on Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) solar cells, which have become a critical supply chain dependency and geopolitical risk. Global shortages of GaAs, mounting international tensions, and accelerating satellite demand highlight the urgent need for a more secure and scalable alternative. Idemitsu's proprietary thin-film CIGS solar cells offer a compelling solution. Backed by over 30 years of R&D and more than 6GW of terrestrial solar panel production, these cells deliver high radiation resistance, a lightweight profile and scalability—enabling longer satellite lifespans and improved reliability. Their ability to maintain high performance over time also reduces the need for oversized arrays, resulting in substantial mass and cost savings for customers.

Source Energy brings a proven track record in manufacturing, integration, and delivery of reliable solar products that leverage adjacent terrestrial industries. Through its collaboration with Idemitsu, Source is expanding beyond its established silicon-based lineup to meet the growing demand for dependable solar arrays primarily for high-LEO and MEO missions. This collaboration introduces advanced CIGS-based solar technology, which will undergo a rigorous development and testing campaign at Source’s Longmont, Colorado facility in preparation for deployment.

Quote from Hiroshi Kawaguchi, Head of Innovation Strategy Department at Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.:

"We are honored to take this step toward the future with an incredible partner, Source Energy, a company that continues to innovate in the space industry. We believe our technology is not merely a component, but a keystone to making space more accessible across a wide range of applications, from LEO constellations to high-radiation missions, accelerating solutions to global-scale challenges that can be addressed from orbit. Through this collaboration, we are committed to contributing to sustainable and resilient space development."

Quote from Philip Keller, Chief Executive Officer at Source Energy Company:

"Our mission is to be a disruptive supplier that redefines availability and reliability of space-grade solar arrays. Idemitsu's advanced CIGS solar cell is the perfect technology to help Source expand our existing product offerings and better serve our growing list of flight customers. We look forward to fusing Japanese and U.S. technology to create solutions that fill the growing demand for reliable satellite power systems."

About Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.

Idemitsu Kosan is a leading Japanese company with diversified businesses in energy, materials, and resources, cultivated over more than a century of history. Leveraging its extensive experience, Idemitsu is engaged in the development of advanced CIGS-based solar cell technology intended for space applications.

About Source Energy Company

Source Energy Company is a Delaware corporation and an emerging and disruptive supplier of space-grade solar modules and solar arrays. Headquartered in Longmont, Colorado, the company is focused on developing highly available, scalable and reliable solar power solutions for next-generation space platforms.