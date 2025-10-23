Zip US Expands Partnership with Stripe to Accelerate Merchant Growth

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zip (ASX: ZIP), the digital financial services company offering innovative, people-centered products for everyday Americans, today announced the next evolution of its partnership with Stripe, the programmable financial services business. Zip is now available through Stripe’s optimized checkout interfaces, including Elements, Checkout, and Payment Links, empowering US merchants to drive incremental sales while engaging with a broader, financially underestimated customer segment. With a no-code setup, merchants can easily enable Zip directly from their Stripe Dashboard, streamlining integration and enabling Zip’s pay in installments payment method in their Stripe checkout experience.

Merchants can support BNPL with confidence

Zip designs innovative financial solutions with everyday people in mind, and as a result, offers a best-in-class decisioning engine and Payment Experience. The non-payment risk associated with shopper installments is assumed through Zip, so its merchant partners receive full payment upfront. It’s a model that unlocks new revenue while safeguarding margins, empowering merchants to serve confidently.

Key benefits for merchants include:

Seamless activation – Enable Zip in seconds directly through the Stripe Dashboard.

– Enable Zip in seconds directly through the Stripe Dashboard. Expanded reach – Connect with high-intent shoppers who may have been overlooked by traditional financial services and other BNPL providers

– Connect with high-intent shoppers who may have been overlooked by traditional financial services and other BNPL providers Conversion uplift – Offer a trusted BNPL option that boosts order values and reduces cart abandonment.

– Offer a trusted BNPL option that boosts order values and reduces cart abandonment. Full payment upfront – Receive full payment while Zip manages customer repayments.

“Through our expanded partnership with Stripe, we are accelerating Zip’s US growth by making flexible payments available to more merchants and customers than ever before,” said Joe Heck, U.S. CEO of Zip. “This integration showcases the strength of Zip’s offering and reinforces our commitment to building solutions that scale.”

The Zip integration is now available to Stripe merchants in the US, supporting transactions in USD. Compliance, branding, and fraud protections are aligned with both Stripe and Zip standards to ensure a safe and seamless experience.

See more here: https://stripe.com/payment-method/zip.

About Zip:

Zip Co Limited (ACN 139 546 428) (ASX: ZIP) is a digital financial services company, offering innovative and people-centered products. Operating in two core markets - Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) and the United States (US), Zip offers access to point-of-sale credit and digital payment services, connecting millions of customers with its global network of tens of thousands of merchants.

Founded in Australia in 2013, Zip provides fair, flexible and transparent payment options, helping customers to take control of their financial future and helping merchants to grow their businesses.

For more information, visit: www.zip.co

Eligibility criteria apply. See payment terms: Zip Loan Terms of Service | Zip. Loans through in the United States Zip are originated by WebBank.