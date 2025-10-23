-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to EFMT 2025-NQM5

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to 10 classes of mortgage pass-through certificates from EFMT 2025-NQM5, a $479.4 million non-prime RMBS transaction. The underlying collateral, comprising 912 residential mortgages, is characterized by a notable concentration of alternative income documentation, with 84.1% of the loans underwritten using DSCR, bank statements, and asset underwriting documentation types. The majority of loans are either classified as non-qualified mortgages (61.8%) or exempt (38.2%) from the Ability-to-Repay/Qualified Mortgage rule due to being originated for non-consumer loan purposes. The Loan Store, Inc. and LendSure Mortgage Corp. (LendSure), an affiliated originator of Ellington Management Group (“Ellington”) originated 22.5% and 22.3% of the pool, respectively.

KBRA’s rating approach incorporated loan-level analysis of the mortgage pool through its Residential Asset Loss Model (REALM), an examination of the results from third-party loan file due diligence, cash flow modeling analysis of the transaction’s payment structure, reviews of key transaction parties and an assessment of the transaction’s legal structure and documentation. This analysis is further described in our U.S. RMBS Rating Methodology.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above.

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Edward DeVito, Senior Managing Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2319
edward.devito@kbra.com

Liam Vauk, Associate
+1 646-731-1323
liam.vauk@kbra.com

Patrick Gervais, Senior Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2426
patrick.gervais@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Daniel Stallone, Managing Director
+1 646-731-1308
daniel.stallone@kbra.com

