CIVIE and North Star Diagnostic Imaging Partner to Modernize Radiology Services Across 14 North Texas Locations

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CIVIE, a leading innovator in radiology software, today announces a partnership with North Star Diagnostic Imaging to advance its healthcare IT efficiency. North Star has added a unified Radiology Information System (RIS) to its CIVIE billing platform, built on a single source code. This end-to-end solution offers a seamless clinical and financial workflow that transforms how radiology groups and imaging centers operate.

Unlike traditional systems that rely on disconnected modules or costly third-party interfaces, CIVIE’s AI-unified architecture ensures that every clinical action—from order to payment—is captured in real time, with no data silos, redundant entry, or lag time between systems.

“When RIS and billing systems are built together from the ground up, the result is transformative,” said Dhruv Chopra, CEO of CIVIE. “We’re not forcing disparate systems to work together; we’re unifying operations from the beginning to drive speed, accuracy, and financial performance, resulting in better patient care.”

“Partnering with CIVIE aligns with our commitment to combine cutting-edge technology with outstanding patient care,” said David Wright, Co-CEO of North Star Diagnostic Imaging. “By implementing CIVIE RIS, our team can further streamline our workflows, use best-in-class tools, and continue to deliver timely, thorough results for our patients and referring providers.”

This partnership underscores a growing trend in radiology: adopting integrated technology solutions to enhance communication between patients, referring physicians, and providers.

Key Benefits of the Unified Platform Include:

Real-Time Revenue Cycle: Billing begins the moment a procedure is completed and documented.

Error Reduction: Eliminates mismatches and manual rework with a shared clinical-financial data model.

Automation at Scale: Enables rules-based workflows, AI-driven coding, and predictive denial prevention.

Lower IT Burden: One system to maintain, train on, and support—reducing costs and complexity.

Audit-Ready Compliance: Unified audit trails simplify regulatory readiness.

Actionable Insights: Single-source analytics provide a full picture of operations, productivity, and profitability.

This all-in-one platform is already helping radiology practices optimize productivity, accelerate collections, and make smarter operational decisions—while improving the patient experience.

CIVIE’s RIS, billing, and the entire radiology ecosystem solutions are available for imaging providers nationwide. Learn more at CIVIE.com.

About CIVIE

CIVIE is an AI-powered ecosystem of radiology solutions that encompasses the entire patient and clinical journey, from exam ordering to image viewing, reporting, and payment. CIVIE's cloud-based product offering utilizes state-of-the-art technology to provide an integrated radiology information system, picture archiving and communication system (PACS), voice recognition, PACS universal worklist, vendor-neutral archive, and revenue cycle management. CIVIE’s products are purpose-built to optimize revenue, increase physician productivity, and drive practice efficiencies through its innovative, cloud-based, AI-driven technology platform. To learn more, visit CIVIE.com.

About North Star Diagnostic Imaging

North Star Diagnostic Imaging is Dallas-Fort Worth’s leading provider of advanced outpatient diagnostic imaging services, including MRI, CT, 3D mammography, ultrasound, arthrograms, myelograms, X-ray, and more. With multiple convenient locations, North Star delivers state-of-the-art imaging in patient-friendly, efficient facilities. Patients and physicians benefit from fast, secure access through a mobile-friendly Physician Portal. Committed to clinical excellence, compassionate care, and accessibility, North Star continues to set the standard for diagnostic imaging in the region. Learn more at NorthStarDiagnosticImaging.com.