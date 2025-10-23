Prospero.ai and Finimize Partner to Bring Institutional-Grade AI Insights to Millions of Retail Investors

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prospero.ai, the award-winning AI-powered investing platform helping retail investors trade like professionals, today announced its third partnership with Finimize, one of the world's largest retail investor communities globally (1m+) that empowers retail investors with concise insights from world-class analysts.

The renewed collaboration marks the next phase of a growing relationship between the two fintech innovators, aimed at expanding financial education and providing retail investors with access to institutional-grade market intelligence.

Through this partnership, the Finimize analyst team will explore how Prospero.ai’s proprietary AI-driven signals can add new depth and predictive insight to Finimize’s market coverage, bridging the gap between professional and retail investing even further.

“We’re proud to partner again with Finimize,” said George Kailas, CEO and Founder of Prospero.ai. “They’ve built one of the world’s most trusted communities for everyday investors. Together, we’re showing what’s possible when education meets innovation, empowering retail investors with the same caliber of intelligence that institutions use every day.”

The collaboration comes at a milestone moment for Prospero.ai. The company’s user base, revenue, and recognition have surged in 2025, with its AI signals beating the market by over 78% year-to-date. Prospero.ai was recently named Best AI Fintech Start-Up USA 2025 by Global Financial Market Review and is currently raising up to $1.24 million through a crowdfunding campaign on Republic, open to retail investors until October 31, 2025.

“At Finimize, our focus has always been empowering retail investors to make more informed investment decisions,” said Carl Hazeley, CEO of Finimize. “We're pleased to be working with Prospero.ai because their product aligns with our mission.”

To learn more about the Prospero.ai x Finimize partnership and participate in Prospero’s Republic campaign, visit https://republic.com/prospero.

About Prospero.Ai

Prospero simplifies institutional trading behavior into actionable data-driven insights that level the playing field for retail traders and investors. Prospero's AI-analyzed signals consistently deliver stock picks that outperform the S&P 500, enabling retail to stay aligned with institutions by seeing in real-time where these market giants are betting. Prospero empowers retail investors to improve win rates and make more confident trading and investing decisions based on the same caliber of information that institutions have.

About Finimize

Finimize empowers retail investors with concise insights from world-class analysts. With over one million subscribers to its newsletter and mobile app, Finimize boasts one of the largest retail investor communities globally. Over 70,000 members attend its events annually. Finimize for Business supports over 350 financial institutions in engaging modern investors and creating content that drives engagement, revenue, and retention. Through its network of partners, Finimize content reaches over 40 million individual investors worldwide.