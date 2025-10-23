Keaton & Sams Wealth Management Partners with Concurrent in Move to Independence

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keaton & Sams Wealth Management has entered into a strategic partnership with Concurrent Investment Advisors, LLC (“Concurrent”) as the firm embarks on its move to independence. Led by founding managing partners Bill Keaton and Alfred Sams, the team oversees more than $1.3 billion in client assets, bringing Concurrent’s total assets under management to over $15 billion.

Previously affiliated with Raymond James & Associates, Keaton & Sams made the decision to establish an independent practice to access a broader range of investment solutions and technology while maintaining the ability to deliver objective, client-first advice. By affiliating with Concurrent and selecting Goldman Sachs Custody Solutions, the firm gains the freedom of entrepreneurship combined with the scale and institutional resources of a leading national platform.

“Concurrent was created to empower advisors like Bill and Alfred to build businesses on their own terms, with the resources and flexibility required to deliver at the highest level,” said Nate Lenz, CEO and co-founder of Concurrent. “Their focus on transparency and client service reflects exactly what we strive to foster across our network.”

A seasoned team of four professionals will transition alongside the firm’s founders, further enhancing Keaton & Sams’ ability to provide a comprehensive lineup of planning tools and investment solutions from its offices in Savannah and Sea Island, Georgia.

“Our guiding principle has always been to keep clients at the center of everything we do,” said Bill Keaton, Managing Partner of Keaton & Sams Wealth Management. “Partnering with Concurrent allows us to elevate the solutions and opportunities we can deliver, especially for families whose financial lives have grown more complex.”

“This partnership allows us to match that complexity with expanded resources and opportunities, while maintaining the autonomy to do what’s best for them,” added Alfred Sams, Managing Partner of Keaton & Sams Wealth Management.

About Concurrent

Concurrent is a multi-custodial, hybrid registered investment adviser (RIA) created to give independent advisors the tools, technology, and resources they need to grow their businesses and meet the evolving needs of clients. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Concurrent was established in 2017 by former advisors, business owners, and industry leaders to cultivate a nationwide community of independent providers of fiduciary advice.

In partnership with Merchant, Concurrent offers growth capital, operational support, and the opportunity to participate in shared equity ownership. Independence, collaboration, and client-first service define Concurrent’s model, enabling advisors to scale as entrepreneurs while remaining aligned through best practices and cutting-edge resources.

Learn more at www.poweredbyconcurrent.com.

About Goldman Sachs Custody Solutions

Custody, clearing and certain brokerage services are offered by Folio Investments, Inc., which conducts business as Goldman Sachs Custody Solutions (GSCS). GSCS is an SEC-registered broker-dealer and Member FINRA/MSRB/SIPC. Neither this material nor any of its contents shall constitute an offer, solicitation, or advice to buy or sell securities.