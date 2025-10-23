Treasury Prime Joins U.S. Bank Connected Partnership Network to Expand Access to Embedded Banking Technology

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Treasury Prime, the leading embedded banking operating system, announced today it has joined the U.S. Bank Connected Partnership Network.

The U.S. Bank Connected Partnership Network is an award-winning online marketplace of fintech and other third-party payment and treasury solutions that are fully integrated with U.S. Bank systems. The Network helps corporate treasury teams easily identify and integrate technology already connected with the bank.

Through the collaboration, U.S. Bank treasury clients can access Treasury Prime’s Bank OS platform, which delivers sophisticated subledger capabilities and AI-driven reconciliation tools designed to streamline back-office operations and support scalable growth.

The partnership also adds U.S. Bank to Treasury Prime’s Bank Network, which now includes more than 15 leading financial institutions. With Treasury Prime’s OneKey product, fintechs and enterprises can seamlessly connect to multiple banks through a single API integration – reducing implementation complexity and accelerating speed to market.

“Our mission is to give financial institutions and their clients the technology needed to scale faster, smarter, and more securely,” said Jeff Nowicki, Chief Banking Officer at Treasury Prime. “Partnering with U.S. Bank, a trusted leader in treasury and payments innovation, reflects our shared commitment to helping clients modernize their financial operations. It also underscores the continued growth of our Bank Network, connecting fintechs with best-in-class institutions across the country.”

Together, U.S. Bank and Treasury Prime are helping financial institutions and enterprises take the next step toward a unified, embedded financial ecosystem, where modern technology and traditional banking strength come together to power innovation at scale.

“The Connected Partnership Network is designed to help our clients discover and deploy treasury technologies that meet their evolving needs,” said Alberto Casas, head of product for U.S. Bank Treasury and Payment Services. “By adding Treasury Prime to the Network, we’re giving clients access to tools that simplify back-office operations and accelerate innovation. This partnership reflects our commitment to connecting clients with powerful, embedded solutions that enhance control and efficiency across their financial ecosystems.”

For more information about Treasury Prime’s end-to-end bank operating system and bank network, visit www.treasuryprime.com.

About Treasury Prime

Treasury Prime is building the future of finance. Through its cutting-edge embedded banking software, Treasury Prime facilitates seamless connections between banks and enterprise partners, equipping them with everything they need to launch innovative financial products with a strong commitment to responsible practices. Beyond its core banking offerings, which encompass accounts and payment infrastructure, Treasury Prime also provides a robust partner marketplace. This marketplace offers a wide range of auxiliary services tailored to meet the diverse needs of bank-fintech partnerships. Treasury Prime was named Best Banking-as-a-Service Platform in the Tearsheet Embedded Awards 2021 and 2022, and was named to CB Insights' annual 2021 Fintech 250 list.