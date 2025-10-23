ADDING and REPLACING I Squared Capital and Low Carbon Infrastructure Announce Landmark Clean Power Partnership with Google

DECATUR, Ill. & PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Add after fifth paragraph: “I am proud that Google, I Squared Capital, and Low Carbon Infrastructure have chosen the ADM site in Decatur for their groundbreaking partnership to develop a carbon capture-equipped power plant,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This is another clear indication of Illinois’ leadership in the field of clean technology innovation and will bring significant investment and quality jobs to the region.”

I SQUARED CAPITAL AND LOW CARBON INFRASTRUCTURE ANNOUNCE LANDMARK CLEAN POWER PARTNERSHIP WITH GOOGLE

400 MW Broadwing Energy will pioneer commercial-scale carbon capture and sequestration (CCS), creating a blueprint for reliable, low-carbon electricity in the U.S.

I Squared Capital, a leading global infrastructure investor, and its portfolio company Low Carbon Infrastructure (LCI) today announced a landmark clean energy partnership with Google to develop Broadwing Energy, an over 400-megawatt and over 1.5 million pounds of steam an hour natural gas-fired cogeneration power plant integrated with carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) technology.

The project marks the first-ever corporate offtake agreement for a CCS-enabled power plant, demonstrating a new model for scaling clean, firm generation that complements renewable power sources. When operational, Broadwing Energy will capture and permanently store over 90% of its CO₂ emissions, while generating more than 400 MW of clean power.

“This partnership underscores how private investment, technology innovation, and corporate energy demand can come together to deliver scalable climate solutions,” said Gautam Bhandari, Global Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner, I Squared. “At I Squared, we are focused on building the next generation of clean, reliable, and resilient infrastructure — and Broadwing Energy is a defining example of that mission.”

“Broadwing demonstrates that carbon capture can be commercially viable today,” said Jonathan Wiens, Chief Executive Officer of Low Carbon Infrastructure. “Working alongside I Squared and Google, we’re proving that low-carbon power can be both affordable and reliable, while driving job creation and community investment.”

“By entering into this agreement with LCI, we hope to help prove and scale a valuable source of clean, firm power. We’re excited to support LCI in their pioneering efforts, both at Broadwing Energy and across the broader portfolio they are developing in the U.S.” said Michael Terrell, Head of Advanced Energy at Google.

“I am proud that Google, I Squared Capital, and Low Carbon Infrastructure have chosen the ADM site in Decatur for their groundbreaking partnership to develop a carbon capture-equipped power plant,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This is another clear indication of Illinois’ leadership in the field of clean technology innovation and will bring significant investment and quality jobs to the region.”

A New Chapter for Clean, Firm Power

Broadwing Energy is being developed on an existing Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) site in Decatur, Illinois, leveraging ADM’s decade-long experience in safe CO₂ sequestration. The project will employ Mitsubishi Power’s M501JAC gas turbine. The captured CO₂ will be compressed and injected into ADM’s EPA Class VI-approved wells, stored permanently more than a mile underground.

Engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services are being led by Kiewit Power Constructors, with project financing expected to reach final investment decision in Q2 2026 and commercial operations targeted for 2030.

Driving Economic and Environmental Impact

LCI has already engaged a broad range of community stakeholders in the development of the project, and will continue to do so throughout its lifecycle. They estimate that the plant's construction will create approximately 650 union craft labor and 100 construction management and support staff over the four-year build period, and sustain dozens of permanent, well-paying jobs once the plant is operating.

Broadwing Energy represents the first in a pipeline of CCS-enabled facilities under development by I Squared and LCI, aimed at expanding clean, firm generation capacity across North America and supporting the decarbonization of heavy industry.

About I Squared Capital

I Squared Capital is a leading global infrastructure investor managing $50 billion in assets. We build and scale essential infrastructure businesses that deliver critical services to millions of people worldwide. Our portfolio includes over 90 companies operating in more than 70 countries and spanning sectors such as energy, utilities, digital infrastructure, transport, environmental and social infrastructure. Headquartered in Miami, our team of over 300 professionals is based across offices in Abu Dhabi, London, Munich, New Delhi, São Paulo, Singapore, Sydney and Taipei. Learn more at www.isquaredcapital.com.

About Low Carbon Infrastructure

Houston-based Low Carbon Infrastructure (LCI) develops and invests in high-impact, power and industrial energy transition projects and technologies targeting near-zero carbon emissions. With capabilities across project sourcing, financing, development and operations, LCI expertly navigates the complex industrial environment to create opportunities for sustainable decarbonization solutions. LCI is backed by I Squared Capital, a global infrastructure investor that provides a unique acumen and capability for project financing and structuring, which is critical for development and execution. Learn more at https://lowcarboninfra.com/.

About Google

Google's mission is to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful. Through products and platforms like Search, Maps, Gmail, Android, Google Play, Google Cloud, Chrome and YouTube, Google plays a meaningful role in the daily lives of billions of people and has become one of the most widely-known companies in the world. Google is a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.

