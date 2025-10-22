Dialpad and Verint Partner to Resell Enterprise-Grade Workforce Management Integration

SAN RAMON, Calif. & MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dialpad, the leading AI-powered communications and agentic platform, announced today a reseller partnership with Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), The CX Automation Company™, to bring enterprise-grade workforce management (WFM) to customers across industries.

In large contact centers, workforce management and real-time operations are often out of sync—leaving supervisors blind to schedule adherence, planners slow to react, and agents frustrated by constant change.

Not anymore. Under the agreement, Dialpad will offer two solutions to this problem: Dialpad WFM, designed for small to mid-size contact centers who want a fast, native solution, and Verint’s market-leading Open Platform, purpose-built for large, complex operations. Together, the offerings give customers the freedom to choose the right-fit scheduling, adherence, and compliance capabilities, all powered by Dialpad’s AI-driven cloud communications platform.

“AI is giving companies powerful new ways to automate and uncover insights, but only those with the right tech stacks will truly benefit,” said Alpa Shah, Global Vice President of CX Practice at Frost & Sullivan. “We’ve reached an inflection point where disconnected systems can no longer keep pace with the speed and scale of modern contact centers. Integrations that unify real-time data, workforce performance, and AI-driven insights are quickly becoming the new standard for efficiency, compliance, and customer experience.”

The Verint integration enables Dialpad to provide a truly enterprise-grade workforce management solution for global contact centers. For example, a financial services provider with thousands of agents across multiple regions can rely on Verint to ensure compliance with local labor laws, while Dialpad’s real-time agent status updates feed directly into Verint. Managers gain accurate visibility across geographies, agents have more flexibility to adjust schedules through Verint’s TimeFlex Bot, and the organization benefits from both regulatory peace of mind and a more engaged, productive workforce.

“Verint is dedicated to helping organizations increase CX automation and drive tangible AI business outcomes, now,” said John Bourne, Senior Vice President, Global Channels and Alliances at Verint. “Through this partnership, enterprises using both Dialpad and Verint can unify communications and workforce data in real time, increase workforce capacity, empower employees, and elevate customer experiences.”

Real-time integration

As part of the partnership, Dialpad and Verint co-developed an integration that allows agent status updates from Dialpad to flow directly into Verint Open Platform, giving managers up-to-the-minute visibility, eliminating manual entry, and enabling smarter scheduling.

“Enterprises shouldn’t have to choose between flexibility and optimization,” said Vincent Paquet, Chief Product Officer at Dialpad. “We refuse to lock customers into a single approach. Whether you need native speed or enterprise scale, you get both–and you don’t sacrifice AI innovation to get there. That’s what real customer choice looks like.”

Contact centers can’t run on lag or guesswork. They need real-time clarity and control to keep every agent, schedule, and customer interaction on track. With Dialpad and Verint, contact centers finally get what they’ve been missing—true real-time control at enterprise scale.

Key Benefits

Choice of WFM : Dialpad or Verint, depending on scale and complexity

: Dialpad or Verint, depending on scale and complexity Real-time sync : Agent availability instantly reflected in Verint

: Agent availability instantly reflected in Verint Automation : Continuous updates replace manual entry

: Continuous updates replace manual entry Stronger adherence : Managers see clear schedule alignment

: Managers see clear schedule alignment Enterprise-ready: Scales without disrupting existing Verint workflows

Availability

Get more details on the Dialpad + Verint integration, available immediately for all Dialpad Enterprise customers.

Learn more about Dialpad WFM, specifically designed to meet the needs of small to mid-size contact centers.

About Dialpad

Dialpad is the AI-first communications and agentic platform defining the next era of business conversations. From customer service to sales to unified communications, Dialpad delivers AI-enhanced experiences for customers worldwide, including Randstad, Nasdaq, Express Scripts, T-Mobile, Johns Hopkins, Motorola Solutions and Tractor Supply. Backed by Andreessen Horowitz, GV, ICONIQ Capital, and OMERS, Dialpad is leading the agentic AI revolution.

About Verint

Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT) is a leader in Customer Experience (CX) Automation, serving a customer base that includes more than 80 of the Fortune 100 companies. The world’s most iconic brands use the Verint Open Platform and our team of AI-powered bots to deliver tangible AI Business Outcomes, Now™ across the enterprise. Verint is uniquely positioned to help brands increase CX Automation with our differentiated, AI-powered Open Platform.